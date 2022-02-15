After three years in charge, Michelle Clayton has stepped down as the top leader at University View Academy, the largest K-12 school in Louisiana, and one of her administrators is replacing her in the interim.
The online charter school, which is home to more than 3,700 students spread across Louisiana, said in a news release Tuesday that Clayton has retired as superintendent. Monday was her last day.
Michael Marsh, a spokesman for the school, said Clayton informed school staff in mid-January of her decision to retire, citing the need to care for an ill family member and a daughter who is having a baby and needs help at home.
Taking Clayton’s place as interim superintendent at University View Academy is Shana King. King, who has worked in a variety of roles at UVA, most recently served as the school's executive director of federal programs and its Early College Academy.
King will stay in the job until the board selects a permanent superintendent. A nationwide search for a new superintendent is underway.
"I am humbled and honored to have been chosen by my peers and our board as the new interim superintendent of UVA,” King said in a statement. “I will dedicate my time and effort to protecting and continuing the reputation, growth, and success of our school.”
Clayton is well known in local education circles, starting as a science teacher at Lee High — now Liberty High — and later becoming executive director of academics in the early 2000s for Warren Drake in the new Zachary school district, which quickly rose to the number one ranking in the state.
Clayton followed Drake in 2015 to the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, serving as his deputy superintendent for two years before leaving to join UVA. She spent a year as associate superintendent at the online school before taking over as its superintendent in August 2018.
King has worked in education for 31 years, 21 of them teaching at the college level. She also has worked with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system and the state Department of Education.