A rare coalition of public school groups will host town hall-style meetings statewide to discuss teacher pay raises and other issues just ahead of the 2019 legislative session, officials said Tuesday.

Groups set to take part include the Louisiana Association of Educators, Louisiana Federation of Teachers, Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, Louisiana School Boards Association, Louisiana Principals Association and the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association.

Organizers call the gatherings town hall meetings where members of the public and local school officials can ask questions with area House and Senate members there too.

The first session is set for Thursday in Alexandria.

Nearly a dozen gatherings are scheduled by April 4.

The two-month legislative session starts on April 8.

The coalition is unusual in that, while all are public school groups, they rarely operate with one voice.

"We are not always going to agree on everything," said Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.

"But we agree that funding for education is the priority," Faulk said. "We agree that salaries are a priority."

Gov. John Bel Edwards has made $1,000 pay raises for teachers his top priority, the first of a three-year push to reach the regional average.

But differences remain on whether the increase should be larger, whether it should target high-demand teachers and other topics.

Edwards faces at least two GOP challengers, Eddie Rispone and Ralph Abraham, in his bid this year for a second term.

The election-year debate will play out against the backdrop of teacher walkouts in Oklahoma, Kentucky, West Virginia and other states in recent months.

Louisiana teacher union leaders have said how the pay issue is handled during the regular session will play a big role in whether any job action is launched here.

Larry Carter, president of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, said public education has suffered during the past decade.

"We're coming together to advocate for students who don't have the ability to advocate for themselves because the state needs to invest in their future by properly funding their education," Carter said in a statement.

Shane Riddle, legislative and political director for the Louisiana Association of Educators, said the meetings are aimed at helping lawmakers understand school issues so "we can reach some type of compromise and agreement on what the goal is for education."

Debra Schum, executive director of the Louisiana Association of Principals, said Tuesday she is not aware of such a coalition coming together in her roughly 40 years in public education.

"It is an attempt so that legislators are not pulled in six different directions and they can hear from six groups who, on these specific issues, are unified and say that we have to do something different," Schum said.

The Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, which often differs with teacher unions and other groups, is not part of the coalition holding the gatherings.

"I think the town hall meetings are a good idea and hopefully is their alternative to a union strike," Caroline Roemer, executive director of the group, said in a statement.

Roemer said her organization "will seek other opportunities to bring charter school leaders and educators together."

Charter schools are public schools overseen by non-governmental boards.

Other topics on the agenda for the meetings are state aid for public schools and teacher recruitment and retention.

State aid for public schools has been frozen for most of the past decade.

It would rise by 1.375 percent, about $37 million, under the governor's proposal.

Louisiana, like other states, is suffering from a teacher shortage and struggling with high numbers of teachers who are uncertified or teaching outside their area of focus.

Whether $1,000 pay raises, and a 1.375 percent hike in state aid for public schools would be enough to satisfy advocates is unclear.

Schum said the action would have to clearly be a first step to satisfy the groups.

'I think there has to be a continuation," she added. "We can't say we are going to give this boost for one year and then next year we are standing still again."

