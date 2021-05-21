A new LSU Military Museum inside a renovated Memorial Tower at LSU will have a "soft" reopening June 1 and a formal rededication service on Veterans Day.
The curator says the museum will be open from June 1 to June 6 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be no admission charge.
“The soft opening will afford us the opportunity to conduct a trial run to ensure that everything is functioning properly as we prepare for the formal opening in November,” Curator Ellen Brown said.
Memorial Tower, on the campus' oldest buildings, was designed, financed and dedicated by the American Legion posts of Louisiana. It was given to the university in memory of Louisiana citizens who died during World War I, and their names are inscribed on the four large bronze tablets in the rotunda.
The reopening follows a three-year renovation.
Tour information is available from the Cadets of the Ole War Skule at cadets@lsu.edu or 225-578-1860.