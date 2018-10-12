For the second time in a month, an East Baton Rouge Parish school bus driver has been fired after leaving a young child on a school bus after finishing the route.

Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the school system, said the child was discovered about 9 a.m. Thursday outside the bus at Cortana Mall, where the driver had parked. Gast said that the child was found by another adult at the mall who then contacted authorities.

The child was found soon after the opening bell at Greenbrier Elementary, where the child attended school. Gast would not give the age of the child but said she thinks the child was in third grade.

On Sept. 25, another bus driver was fired immediately after leaving a pre-K student on the bus more than an hour after the child was supposed to have been dropped off at Southdowns School.

Gast said there was a customer service training for drivers a week ago after a driver was recorded by a passing motorist cussing out Northdale Superintendent’s Academy students. Gast said a refresher training session is being held next week to remind drivers of the importance of checking the bus before they exit a school.

“It’s so unacceptable,” Gast said. “We can’t let this continue to happen."