Educators at public and private schools from Lafayette, La., to Gainesville, Fla. can land up to $2,500 for classroom initiatives that foster student ingenuity and imagination via the “innovative use of technology,” through an annual grant program of Cox Communications.
The telecommunications giant, through its Cox Charities, which is underwritten by Cox employees, is planning to give out almost $60,000 in classroom technology grants this year. Teachers, librarians and principals may submit multiple applications for various programs within their schools.
Applications for Innovation in Education grants, now available here, are due by April 9, and applicants will learn whether they were successful before the current school year ends. The grants will be paid at the start of the 2019-20 school year.
Educators working with kids from pre-K to 12th grade are eligible. They must work in schools in Cox’s Southeast region; that includes Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, as well as Florida’s Gulf Coast, Central Florida and middle Georgia.