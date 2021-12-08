Melanie Palmisano will step down as head of Catholic schools in Baton Rouge at the end of this school year after 13 years at the helm, according to an announcement Wednesday morning by the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

Palmisano, known widely as “Dr. Mel,” formally told Bishop Michael Duca of her plans to step down as diocesan schools superintendent several months ago, in February 2021, and they agreed that she would stay through June 30, 2022.

“We are grateful to Dr. Mel for her dedication to the thousands of students who were educated in our school system during her many years as superintendent,” said Bishop Duca in a statement. “She has been a strong leader and skillful administrator, and we look forward to working with her in the coming months as we begin this transition.”

The diocese plans to set up a search committee soon to seek a new superintendent.

Palmisano came to Baton Rouge in 2009 as the first lay person to serve as superintendent for the Diocese of Baton Rouge. She replaced Sister Mary Michaeline Green, who held the job for 32 years.

The diocese oversees 30 Catholic schools in nine of the 12 civil parishes within the diocese, educating about 14,000 children. Unlike public school superintendents, Catholic school superintendents have less direct control of the schools they oversee, with the bulk of the key decisions made by the principal and the local church pastor.

An educator with four decades of experience, Palmisano spent the bulk of her career in New Orleans Catholic schools. Then known as Melanie Verges, her previous position was as principal of St. Mary’s Dominican High School in New Orleans, her alma mater. She was the first lay person to serve as principal of that school as well. She had also served as principal of St. Rita Catholic School in Harahan.

During her time in Baton Rouge, Palmisano spearheaded the successful effort to get all diocesan schools accredited through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, or SACS.

Last year, she led the effort to have diocesan Catholic schools reopen in person right at the start of the 2021-22 school year, even as many public schools continued to operate remotely or only partially in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She has also presided over the closing over Catholic schools that were losing enrollment, including St. Louis King of France and Redemptorist High School in Baton Rouge. The closing of Redemptorist, in particular, was controversial with many alumni of that north Baton Rouge high school.

The school was relying heavily on public money through Louisiana's private school voucher program, but had financial problems after it was cut off from the program for low test scores.

+10 Plunging enrollment key issue in closure of Redemptorist High, Junior High in May 2015 After years of declining enrollment, the Diocese of Baton Rouge is giving up on Redemptorist High, its lone high school in north Baton Rouge.

The diocese, however, also opened a new high school in north Baton Rouge, Cristo Rey Franciscan Baton Rouge High School. Cristo Rey is a part of a network of Catholic high schools across the country where students work in jobs at least one day of the week to help cover their tuition. Cristo Rey ended up taking over the campus of Redemptorist High, only to have to leave after a few days because it flooded in August 2016. Cristo Rey has since moved back to the property and is operating out of modular classrooms.