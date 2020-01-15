The state should spend $15 million more per year to ensure students are proficient in reading by the end of the third grade, which a state panel said Wednesday is not the case today.

"Every teacher is not using a high-quality curriculum to teach students the foundations of reading and language and literacy," Louisiana's Early Literacy Commission said in a report.

The 24-member group, which is co-chaired by state Superintendent of Education John White, was set up last year at the request of the Legislature.

State officials said research shows that the third grade is a critical year in determining a student's future success in school and after graduation.

Those who are unable to read well by then, they say, are more likely to drop out of school while early reading success means better behavior and college attendance.

The report cites a 2019 study that showed "alarming" results.

It said only 43% of kindergarten students in Louisiana scored at or above the benchmark, 54% of first graders, 56% percent of second graders and 53% of third graders.

"Despite current efforts to improve literacy at these grade levels these findings indicate the need for educators and policymakers statewide to prioritize a new set of actions that will turn the tide and produce positive literacy outcomes for Louisiana's youngest learners," according to the review.

Leaders of the study said that, while good work is being done, gaps remain on a fundamental education issue.

"The recommendations of the Early Literacy Commission acknowledge the current work and progress but demand a push ahead to ensure success for all Louisiana students," Susannah Craig, assistant commissioner for teacher and leadership initiatives for the state Board of Regents and co-chair of the panel said in a statement.

Early literacy concerns have been raised for years among state educators, especially in a state that has long ranked near the bottom nationally in public school achievement.

The report said today's "challenges" include the fact that teachers are not receiving enough support to implement high-quality reading curriculum and need more resources to teach the foundations of reading.

It also said the state's accountability system, which measures yearly student progress, omits those in kindergarten through second grade.

"This gap means that educators and families receive less information about how children are performing in these grade levels," the study noted.

The commission said students who struggle with reading need quick intervention.

It said school districts should implement comprehensive literacy assessment plans used at various times in the school year and that teachers should employ literacy assessment data to monitor student progress.

The report says that, during the 2020-21 school year, officials of the state Department of Education should work with local school systems to select, train and place literacy coaches in all kindergarten through second grade schools.

State officials should also select and train state-level literacy coordinators to provide support, such as additional training for literacy coaches so that coaches and coordinators form a network of support.

"The goals outlined by the commission are achievable but only with an investment," John Wyble, president and CEO of the Center for Development and Learning and a panel member, said in a statement that accompanied the study.

The panel includes state education leaders, policymakers and parents.

The study was submitted to Gov. John Bel Edwards, state lawmakers and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The 2020 regular legislative session begins on March 9.