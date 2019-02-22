State Police are investigating allegations of wrongdoing at the Louisiana Special Education Center in Alexandria, officials said Friday.

Several top officials of the center are on paid suspension pending results of the probe.

The center is one of three in the Special School District and under the purview of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and state Department of Education.

It is a residential facility for students with orthopedic problems and those with developmental disabilities ages 3-32.

A total of 37 students are enrolled.

Exactly what the accusations are is unclear.

"There have been allegations of serious infractions in January involving residents at the Louisiana Special Education Center in Alexandria," Sydni Dunn, spokeswoman for the state Department of Education said in a statement.

"The Department of Education and Special School District have reported all known facts to State Police, and an investigation is now underway" Dunn said.

"Select staff have been placed on paid leave until the conclusion of the investigation so that the inquiry can proceed fairly and efficiently," she said.

Dunn declined to identify the suspended staff members because she said it is a personnel matter.

Officials familiar with the controversy said it has sparked interest from area House and Senate members and prompted some parents to contact the office of Gov. John Bel Edwards.

A spokeswoman for the governor referred a question to State Police.

A spokesman for State Police could not be reached for comment.

State Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, whose senatorial district includes the center, declined comment Friday.

So did Gary Jones, president of the BESE who lives near Alexandria.

Kristy Flynn, director of the center, did not respond to an email request for comment.

Flynn was one of two finalists to become superintendent of the Special School District.

However, neither got the job and Pat Cooper, former superintendent of the Lafayette School District, has since been named interim superintendent of the SSD.

Some of those familiar with the dispute say the issue represents a power struggle between Cooper and leaders of the Alexandria center.

Others contend that efforts to improve the facility have triggered pushback from administrators and their political allies.

The controversy may be discussed when BESE meets March 12 and 13.

All three schools in the SSD are in the midst of major changes after a state report criticized operations at all three, including the Louisiana School for the Deaf and Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired, both in Baton Rouge.