Of the more than 190 employees who lost their job positions in April due to staffing changes, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system is still trying to find spots for 92 of them.

That’s what Millie Williams, chief of human resources, told the School Board Thursday night.

The breakdown of still d employees is as follows: 35 teachers, 33 paraprofessionals, 10 school administrators, nine clerks and five secretaries.

Williams was most positive about finding jobs for the teachers and paraprofessionals. For the others, there are not enough jobs open at the moment, but the work goes on.

“We’re working very hard on this,” she said.

The job cuts are part of a larger round of belt tightening as the school system works to bring down spending to avoid tapping shrinking reserves. The 190-plus employees were placed on an “impact list” this spring when school system strictly applied pre-existing staffing formulas. But those individuals remain employed by the school system as they look for new positions.

Even as the system is trying to place those individuals, it has continued to hire people from outside the school system. Williams’ office has reported hiring 15 outside people in the past two months.

Williams said that principals maintain autonomy to hire who they want, but she said she’s leaning on administrators “to work with us to fill the rest of the vacancies.”