Driving school buses can be hot, sweaty work in Livingston Parish.
Victoria McDonald, a bus driver for the district, said she can take the heat. But other, older drivers struggle more, and the small children they ferry to and from school often disembark soaked in perspiration.
"It just feels like every summer is just hotter, and hotter and hotter," McDonald said. "They need to realize that’s an Easy Bake Oven."
Livingston Parish Schools do not have air conditioning on their regular buses — a problem school board members recently discussed remedying during a routine purchasing approval. Special education buses do have air conditioning.
Transportation Supervisor Josh Day requested purchasing twenty new, 77-passenger buses — their current fleet is 290 buses — at the estimated cost of about $118,000.
Day recalled that, when he first requested vehicles years ago, the cost was about $79,000, and has since increased dramatically. If those regular-route buses were air conditioned, the cost would hit roughly $127,000.
Board member Kellee H. Dickerson, who initially raised the quesiton of whether the buses would come outfitted with AC, pointed out the weather conditions that can make driving and riding on the buses unbearable.
“Riding on these buses? I mean, they go through a lot," she said. "Especially on those rainy days when everything is fogged up.”
McDonald said this week that the windows don't open in such a way as to allow the best possible airflow in the newest buses, and that adding air conditioning would be a boon not just for the drivers but for the children they transport.
"What’s $9,000 more to add air conditioning?" she asked.
Livingston Parish has faced a school bus driver crisis in recent years as the district struggles to fill their routes and retain their workforce. About 20 drivers didn't show up to work recently in an apparent protest against low pay and too many hours spent covering for absent colleagues.
Even with recent, incremental pay raises and stipends, the situation continues to appear dire as administrators learn to drive buses while numbers remain low.
While Superintendent Joe Murphy agreed that "we need to continue to update our fleet,” the board ultimately voted to purchase buses without air conditioning after Day described the cost and maintenance challenges to expect with such a change.
It costs about $11,000 per bus to retrofit the vehicles with air conditioning, he said. Maintenance, too, is a struggle because of the custom hoses needed for bus air conditioning units. Buses could be out of commission for some time waiting for repairs, and the cost of those repairs could also balloon.
The cost to install AC systems on all buses 2015 or newer — or 148 buses — would be $1,628,000, according to Day. That would still leave about 85 buses without AC that run on a daily basis.
Furthermore, Day brought up the issue of allocating the AC buses, if they were purchased, to schools in the fairest way possible.
“Due to significant concerns about committing to higher purchasing costs and ongoing maintenance expense increases at this time, the board opted to consider the expense of air conditioning the district’s bus fleet at a later date,” Murphy said in a statement.
McDonald said some parents are not even aware their child's bus is not equipped with air conditioning. While she appreciates the need to evenly distribute buses with AC, she believes the district should make an effort to begin what will undoubtedly be a daunting modernizing task.
“It would be a start," she said. "For the kids and the people."