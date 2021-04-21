A special committee at LSU began Wednesday sorting through applications and picking semi-finalists for the university’s top job.
Twenty-three candidates applied for the job and eight were picked as semi-finalists.
Below is a list of the semi-finalists:
Laurence Alexander, J.D., Ph.D.
Professor and Chancellor
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Ronald (Ron) Clark, M.A.
Major General & Chief of Staff
United States Indo-Pacific Command, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii
United States Army
Jay Dardenne, J.D.
Commissioner
Division of Administration
State of Louisiana
Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D.
Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology
Policy (OSTP) (2021)
United States Federal Government
James (Jim) Henderson, D.M.
System President and Chief Executive Officer
University of Louisiana System
Rustin M. Moore, DVM, Ph.D.
Professor and Dean
College of Veterinary Medicine
The Ohio State University
Mary Ann Rankin, Ph.D.
Professor and Former Senior Vice President and Provost
(2021) University of Maryland, College Park
Lt. Gen. (Ret) Jeffrey (Jeff) Talley, Ph.D.
President & CEO
The P3i Group, LLC
These are the other applicants...
James Anderson, Ph.D.
Former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense (2020)
Office of the Secretary of Defense
U.S. Department of Defense
David Blackwell, Ph.D.
Professor and Outgoing Provost (June 2021)
University of Kentucky
Rita Cheng, Ph.D.
Outgoing President
Northern Arizona University
Wenbin Deng, Ph.D.
Professor and Founding Dean
School of Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences
Sun Yat-sen University
Charalabos (Haris) Doumanidis, Ph.D.
Deputy Provost
University College Dublin
Daniel Fogel, Ph.D
Professor and Former Chair (2020)
English
University of Vermont
Leroy Hamilton, Jr., Ed.D.
Special Assistant to the President
Norfolk State University
Larry (Chip) Hunter, Ph.D.
Professor and Dean
Carson College of Business
Washington State University
Alexander Lowry, M.B.A.
Executive Director, Career and Connection Institute
Gordon College
Christopher (Chris) Lynch, Ph.D.
Professor and Dean
Bourns College of Engineering
University of California, Riverside
William (Bill) Payne, Ph.D.
Professor and Dean
College of Agriculture, Biotechnology, and Natural Resources
University of Nevada
Magesh Rajan, Ph.D.
Vice President for Research and Innovation
Prairie View A&M University
Margaret Waid, Ph.D.
President
The Waid Group, Inc.
Andre-Denis Wright, Ph.D.
Endowed Dean
College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences
Washington State University
Amar Zireg, B.A.
General Manager
Goldor