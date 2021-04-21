LSU campus (copy)

A special committee at LSU began Wednesday sorting through applications and picking semi-finalists for the university’s top job.

Twenty-three candidates applied for the job and eight were picked as semi-finalists.

Below is a list of the semi-finalists:

Laurence Alexander, J.D., Ph.D.

Professor and Chancellor

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Ronald (Ron) Clark, M.A.

Major General & Chief of Staff

United States Indo-Pacific Command, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii

United States Army

Jay Dardenne, J.D.

Commissioner

Division of Administration

State of Louisiana

Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D.

Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology

Policy (OSTP) (2021)

United States Federal Government

James (Jim) Henderson, D.M.

System President and Chief Executive Officer

University of Louisiana System

Rustin M. Moore, DVM, Ph.D.

Professor and Dean

College of Veterinary Medicine

The Ohio State University

Mary Ann Rankin, Ph.D.

Professor and Former Senior Vice President and Provost

(2021) University of Maryland, College Park

Lt. Gen. (Ret) Jeffrey (Jeff) Talley, Ph.D.

President & CEO

The P3i Group, LLC

These are the other applicants...

James Anderson, Ph.D.

Former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense (2020)

Office of the Secretary of Defense

U.S. Department of Defense

David Blackwell, Ph.D.

Professor and Outgoing Provost (June 2021)

University of Kentucky

Rita Cheng, Ph.D.

Outgoing President

Northern Arizona University

Wenbin Deng, Ph.D.

Professor and Founding Dean

School of Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences

Sun Yat-sen University

Charalabos (Haris) Doumanidis, Ph.D.

Deputy Provost

University College Dublin

Daniel Fogel, Ph.D

Professor and Former Chair (2020)

English

University of Vermont

Leroy Hamilton, Jr., Ed.D.

Special Assistant to the President

Norfolk State University

Larry (Chip) Hunter, Ph.D.

Professor and Dean

Carson College of Business

Washington State University

Alexander Lowry, M.B.A.

Executive Director, Career and Connection Institute

Gordon College

Christopher (Chris) Lynch, Ph.D.

Professor and Dean

Bourns College of Engineering

University of California, Riverside

William (Bill) Payne, Ph.D.

Professor and Dean

College of Agriculture, Biotechnology, and Natural Resources

University of Nevada

Magesh Rajan, Ph.D.

Vice President for Research and Innovation

Prairie View A&M University

Margaret Waid, Ph.D.

President

The Waid Group, Inc.

Andre-Denis Wright, Ph.D.

Endowed Dean

College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences

Washington State University

Amar Zireg, B.A.

General Manager

Goldor

