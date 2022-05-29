Citing “numerous complaints” since she took over Baker public schools in January 2021, a teacher union in the small school district north of Baton Rouge is calling for Superintendent De-Ette Perry’s immediate departure.
The Baker chapter of the Louisiana Association of Educators sent a letter May 6, in conjunction with the statewide teacher organization, urging the five-member City of Baker School Board to buy out Perry’s contract early and start looking for her replacement. They are urging members to attend the board’s June 7 meeting wearing black in solidarity.
Perry has worked in Baker since 2003, when it broke away from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. She started as principal of Baker Heights Elementary and has held a succession of Central Office jobs in Baker, including K-12 instructional supervisor, before taking over the school district.
Perry replaced Herman Brister Sr. who resigned three months earlier after five years at the helm after multiple attempts to get board leaders to clarify whether they wanted him to stay. Perry served her first four months as interim superintendent. After a short search, Perry was hired in May 2021 as permanent superintendent.
The union's letter says Perry has taken away “autonomy & decision-making ability” from leaders at its five schools, has shown “unpleasant behavior towards employees” and has aroused concerns with her “educational and fiscal direction.”
“These perceptions pose a huge red flag of urgent concern for many employees,” reads the unsigned two-page letter.
The letter grew out of a vote of no confidence in early May by the Baker union chapter’s seven-member board. The Baker chapter of LAE has 45 members, more than a quarter of the 150-plus employees in the Baker school district.
Perry’s contract technically expires on Dec. 31, 2023, but it auto-renews for six more months unless the board takes action by June 30. The letter calls upon the board to act and not renew Perry for six more months — but also to buy her out immediately.
The School Board went into closed session last Wednesday for an hour to discuss the union letter, but took no action. The letter was not originally on the agenda for Wednesday’s specially called board meeting; the board amended the agenda while the meeting was under way to add the item, a move which required a unanimous vote of all five members.
It’s not clear if the board will act.
“We haven’t really discussed a timeline towards the extension,” said Board President Shona Boxie. “I know we do have until (June) 30th.”
After the closed session, Brandon Decuir Jr., an attorney for the board, said Boxie plans to try to meet soon with the president of the Baker union chapter, David Grisby.
“I think the goal of the board is that they want to reach out to the sender and have an open discussion with them immediately to find out what the details of their concerns are,” Decuir said.
Grisby said on Sunday that the two sides are working out when they can hold such a meeting.