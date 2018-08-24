SHREVEPORT -- Former Southern University band director Nathan Haymer plans to ask the school's Board of Supervisors on Friday for relief after he was fired in May amid financial questions.

An audit by the Southern University System has questioned why about $300,000 in band camp and other fees ended up in Haymer's personal bank accounts.

The findings have been turned over to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III and Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera.

Haymer has denied wrongdoing.

His attorney, Karl Bernard, of New Orleans, said earlier this month that the money was in Haymer's personal bank accounts because he was directed to do so by university officials.

The money was then supposed to pay for band equipment and other supplies, he said.

Bernard said that, while the arrangement was unusual, his client is not guilty of any malfeasance or intentional wrongdoing.

Bernard said Friday morning that he plans to ask the board to overturn the firing, which was ordered by Southern University System President Ray Belton, who is also chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus.

He said Haymer is willing to accept some form of punishment if he can regain a role with the band, known as the Human Jukebox.

The audit came out after Haymer was fired following allegations that he sought kickbacks for the Southern University band to appear at an even for schoolchildren.

He denied the claims.

The audit was sparked by questions that arose after the initial controversy.

The board meets in Shreveport once a year.

