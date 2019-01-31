Borrowing an idea from a school district across the Mississippi River, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system is seriously considering surveying parents this March to see whether or not they need a school bus to get their kids to school.
“We feel like by doing that we can significantly reduce our bus routes,” Superintendent Warren Drake told a luncheon audience at Juban’s restaurant earlier this week.
The school system currently has about 520 routes. Each summer, it creates routes for all eligible students in its database. It then adjusts those routes during the first few weeks of school, reducing the number of routes and the number drivers needed to run them.
But some parents drive their kids to schools instead, as evidenced by long carpool lines at many schools. The hope is by getting parents to declare earlier if need a school bus for their children, the school system can start the 2019-20 school year in August with more-efficient routes.
“You may have routes you don’t even need or you can combine routes. It’s an attempt to get efficiencies on the front end,” said Gary Reese, chief of student support services.
Reese hastened to add that parents who opt out won’t be locked into that advance decision.
The move is one of many the school system is weighing as it tries to identify ways to trim more than $30 million in spending.
West Baton Rouge Parish schools years ago began asking parents in advance if they want bus service for their children, a practice started after the school district privatized its bus fleet in 2005, said Charlotte Blanchard, the school district’s transportation liaison.
The West Baton Rouge bus request forms are sent home in April with students, and are also available online. Parents who want a bus for their kids have to fill in all the required information, including where they want to be their children picked up in the morning and where they want them dropped off in the afternoon. Parents who don’t want the bus service just need to write in their name, their child’s name and then add their signature.
Blanchard said the combination of student incentives such as free dress days, along with regular reminders to parents, including calls home to holdouts, works to get almost everyone to respond by the time school lets out for the summer in May.
The completed forms are then given to McKinney, Texas-based, Student Transportation Specialists, the private bus company West Baton Rouge contracts with, which uses that information to devise routes. Blanchard said parents have until the eve of the start of school to change their minds, with school sending a final postcard letting parents know they have a final chance to sign up for a bus.
“We try real hard to make sure that we have contacted every parent,” she said.
Parents who change their mind after that point may have to wait up to two weeks to get assigned their children to a bus, a point educators emphasize to get parents to make an advance decision, she said.
When the bus request forms were first launched, Blanchard said, some parents didn’t react well at first to the change. Upset parents are much rarer now, she said, and the routes require fewer changes than they used to.
“It’s gotten smoother over the years,” Blanchard said.