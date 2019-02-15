After the current basketball season wraps up soon, Tara High School likely won’t have to play hoops on its current surface ever again.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School on Thursday is expected to agree to spend as much as $642,000 to make a number of improvements to the school, including replacing the gym floor for the first time since the Baton Rouge high school opened its doors in 1970.
Barry Jackson, athletic director for Tara High, said the old floor, which he called “grangewood,” used to be common in Baton Rouge schools but has been gradually replaced in favor of more traditional hardwood floor. Grangewood, he said, is hard, so hard that prominent basketball teams, including University High, Scotlandville High and Madison Prep, have recently informed Tara they won't play on the court anymore.
“It’s just basically cement with some wood particles in it,” Jackson said. “I was told that the original intent is that it’s durable, so if there’s a roof link it won't be ruined. But what we’ve found that it’s not kind when there’s a fall.”
Jackson said his own daughter had a concussion when she hit the floor after she tangled with another player on the court.
Other problems are that the floor sweats on occasion due to humidity - “We’ve had to stop play,” Jackson said — and there are cracks, despite repairs to the floor in 2010.
If approved Thursday, the new hardwood floor would be installed at Tara over the summer break. The package of work also includes painting the gym ceiling and the lobby, installing new acoustical tiles, refurbishing the school’s stage and floor, as well installing a new exterior entrance.
The work is being financed by unspent funds from the third phase of a school construction program funded by a 1-cent sales tax that voters approved in 2008. Voters renewed that tax for a fourth time in April 2018.
One of the projects in the fourth phase of the program is $5 million for improvements to Tara High, but that work is not scheduled to start until 2027. Jackson said that was too long to wait for a new gym floor so that part of the work was moved up eight years.