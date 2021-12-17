LSU Friday awarded 1,971 degrees – a new record for fall graduation – at the university’s 306th commencement exercises.
The fall graduating class represented 54 Louisiana parishes, 44 states and 49 foreign countries. Women made up 56.11 percent of the class, and men made up 43.89 percent. The youngest graduates were 20, while the oldest was 72 years old.
Graduation ceremonies took place at individual colleges and schools as there was no main ceremony for December commencement.
A total of 1,259 students received bachelor’s degrees; 515 received master’s degrees; 69 received education specialist or graduate certificates; 93 received a Ph.D.; two who received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree; and 33 who received a post-bachelorette certificate.
In addition, the university awarded the most degrees to female, African American, Asian, and Hispanic students ever during a fall semester. The most degrees ever were awarded by LSU to veteran students.
Also, 25 LSU employees were among those who received degrees this fall.
One-hundred and seventy-four students graduated with honors. The LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College graduated 15 students who participated in a specific honors program and successfully completed and defended an undergraduate thesis.
For a list of graduates, please LSU’s commencement website, http://www.lsu.edu/commencement.