The prominent charter school group KIPP, which operates eight schools in New Orleans, is moving closer to taking control of Capitol High and making it its first school in Baton Rouge.
That could happen as soon as fall 2022. Or it could take longer.
First a deal needs to be struck to return Capitol High to the control of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. And that is part of a set of larger and lengthy negotiations to return Capitol and five other state-overseen schools in town to local control.
Plans to have KIPP — short for Knowledge is Power Program — take over the once-prominent historically African-American high school have been in the making for a couple of years, spearheaded by some Capitol High alumni.
Last week, the parish School Board gave preliminary approval to negotiating a facility use agreement as well as a long-term lease — potentially 40 years — of the 40-acre, 140,246-square foot campus at 1000 N. 23rd Street. The board also approved preliminarily an operating contract with KIPP.
The board is expected to grant final approval to both items at its July 22 meeting.
Opening the new school, however, awaits the finalization of the transfer of the facility from the state to the school district. Also, the 61-year-old campus needs repairs, and the parish school system is not currently offering to pay for them.
Instead, KIPP is working with the nonprofit New Schools for Baton Rouge to secure third-party financing of repairs and renovations.
Gwynn Shamlin, an attorney for the school system, said it won’t be cheap to take over Capitol High.
“I walked it a couple of weeks ago,” Shamlin said. “It’s got some serious structural issues.”
Shamlin said third-party financing to rehabilitate the site would be contingent on KIPP landing a long term lease for the property.
“Eventually, it would return with all improvements to EBR,” Shamlin said.
Amanda Spain, a Baton Rouge attorney hired by New Schools, said the Capitol High site is large, and KIPP may end up only taking over just a portion.
“We might subdivide it,” Spain said. “We might break it into different groups and give KIPP a little piece and keep another piece for community projects for a library. Who knows what we can do. It’s massive.”
Since 2008, Capitol High has been under the control of the state via its Recovery School District, or RSD. The state has already returned a couple of RSD schools to local control, including Istrouma High and Crestworth Midde, but six remain under RSD supervision.
During its time under state control, the inner city high school has undergone five management changes and seen principals come and go. And yet it remains in the academic cellar, with an F letter grade — more or less where it was in 2008.
The governance of Capitol High has been in limbo since January 2019, when the state rejected a request by Washington, D.C.-based Friendship Schools to renew its charter for five more years. During the preceding five years, Friendship had struggled to raise test scores, attract students and shepherd them to graduation day.
Unable to immediately find a suitable replacement, the state entered into what has turned into a series of short-term contracts with the Capitol Education Foundation. That’s the new name of Friendship Louisiana, which was the Louisiana affiliate of Friendship Schools, though Friendship is no longer involved.
The school continues to operate much as it did under Friendship. The school’s executive director, Justin Blanchard, continues on, as does much of the faculty. The high school currently has about 340 students, much smaller than the 1,000-plus students the high school educated for most of its history.
As part of its contract, the Capitol Education Foundation is working with KIPP to help ease its eventual takeover of the facility.
KIPP has a big presence in New Orleans but has, until recently, shied away from the Capital City, even though Baton Rouge leaders have been courting the charter group off and on for at least 20 years.
In May 2019, the parish School Board finally awarded a charter to KIPP that would allow it to open three schools — two K-8 schools and one high school.
KIPP, however, has changed course somewhat since, at least for its high school. Rather than starting with just a ninth grade and adding a grade at a time, KIPP would be taking over an existing 9-12 high school.
KIPP originally planned to enroll 590 students at its high school in Baton Rouge, but it’s unclear if that is still the plan — the section of the proposed contract laying out enrollment goals is blank. Also it’s unclear when or if KIPP will open the two elementary schools it also has approval to open.