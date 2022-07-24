Twenty-five individuals have qualified to run this fall for nine seats on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, but ongoing court fights could alter or postpone that election before any votes are cast.
"We don't know what's going to happen in the next week or month," Evelyn Ware-Jackson, who is seeking a fourth term, told her fellow board members on Thursday. "There's just so much in the air right now."
In a legal twist of fate, the nine School Board seats on the Nov. 8 ballot have the same geographic boundaries they’ve had since 2014.
Those maps were taken out of mothballs last month when the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal disallowed, at least temporarily, two fresh sets of election maps: a nine-member plan approved by the School Board on May 5 and an 11-member plan implemented because of a June 17 ruling by state District Court Judge Tarvald Smith.
The 1st Circuit's decision may have erased more than a year of work to come up with new School Board districts in time for this fall’s election. The tab so far for taxpayers is almost $123,000.
With no new usable maps, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office reverted to the election maps used in the 2014 and 2018 elections.
The state appellate court, however, is not done. It has scheduled a hearing for Aug. 10. The court could reinstate one of the two set aside maps or it could continue in disallowing both.
The plaintiffs who brought that case have opened a new legal line of attack.
In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, they have asked a federal court to throw out the revived 2014 maps. They argue the maps violate the U.S. Constitution by failing to adhere to the democratic principle of “one man, one vote.” A status conference in the federal case has been called for Wednesday.
The plaintiffs, in their suit, highlight how much the parish has changed since those maps were created eight years ago.
In 2014, the nine School Board districts all had about the same number of residents. By 2020, when the U.S. Census was taken, four of the districts had populations out of whack — they were more than 10% above or below the ideal population of 43,019 residents. Disparities range from +23.7% in District 7 to -16% in District 3.
The plaintiffs say if the Nov. 8 School Board election is not halted, residents of the most affected communities "will be deprived of their clear constitutionally protected right to participate in elections on an equal basis with other citizens in the jurisdiction."
The lawsuit also sets the stage for a potential clash between federal and state law.
State law gives the School Board until Dec. 31, 2023 to select new election maps that comply with the 2020 U.S. Census. The board opted to move more quickly in order to have new maps in place for the fall 2022 elections. Under state law, the board can use the old maps for the fall election, but that may fly in the face of constitutional one man, one vote requirement.
Asked Thursday by the School Board how this litigation could play out, Gwynn Shamlin, their general counsel, said a range of outcomes is possible.
"There is a potential we will have to start the process over," Shamlin said. "There is a potential we will have a map moving forward."
Despite the legal uncertainty, when qualifying ended Friday a crowded field emerged.
Every race is contested. In five of the districts, each seat has three candidates. In District 4, four candidates will be fighting it out.
Seven out of nine incumbents are running again in the same seats.
Only Tramelle Howard and Dawn Collins aren’t running again. Howard, who has served one term, announced in February he would not be running again in District 3, while Collins announced only on Tuesday, the day before qualifying began, that she would not be running again for the District 4 seat she's held since January 2016.
Two races will be repeats of fall 2018.
In District 2, incumbent Dadrius Lanus is competing once against the candidate he defeated then, former School Board member Vereta Lee, who previously held that seat for 12 years.
In District 5, incumbent Ware-Jackson will once again face challenger Cliff Lewis, whom she defeated four years ago.
Runoffs on Dec. 10 are possible in as many as six races, all ones where three or more candidates have qualified.
If the 2014 maps remain in effect, people elected to the School Board on Nov. 8 will earn fresh four-year terms, which won’t expire until Dec. 31, 2026. Even if the board ends up adopting new maps next year, under the normal process those maps won’t take effect for years — not until after the fall 2026 elections.