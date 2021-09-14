Tangipahoa Parish schools are reversing plans to welcome students back this week for the first time since Hurricane Ida shut them down in late August, as a new storm threatens to flood parts of the Baton Rouge area — hindering repairs still underway after the first one.

“Due to the rain and potential flooding expected from Hurricane Nicholas and the interruption of repairs to our buildings due to heavy rains, we will not reopen our schools this week as planned,” the district said in a statement Tuesday.

The K-12 district had planned to welcome students back beginning Wednesday via a “staggered” reopening plan, the district said on Saturday. Most parish roads had been cleared, schools’ freezers had been restocked so students would have ready access to food and all 32 campuses in the district had regained power.

But Tropical Storm Nicholas’ approach from the Gulf of Mexico threatened that progress Tuesday. After making landfall late Monday on the central Texas Gulf Coast, Nicholas could dump up to 20 inches of rain in Texas and more than eight inches across parts of Louisiana through Thursday morning, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said.

Heavy rain bands will create flash flooding risk across the Tangipahoa school district’s area, school officials noted in explaining the schedule change. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain are possible along the I-10 and I-12 corridor and south of those thoroughfares. And somewhere between 4 and 6 inches could fall in the northern reaches of the parish.

The district apologized Tuesday for the ongoing closures, but said student and employee safety are priorities.

Now, the district plans tentatively to reopen all schools to students on Sept. 21. School employees will report — tentatively — on Monday.