Johnny McFerren, a member of the University of Louisiana System board of supervisors and a former state representative, has died, state officials said Thursday.
McFerren, who lived in Stonewall, was named to the board last year by Gov. John Bel Edwards to represent the 4th congressional district of northwest Louisiana.
He was also a retired teacher.
"After his appointment to the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System by Gov. John Bel Edwards last year, Mr. McFerren offered a wise, discerning perspective and steady friendship," UL System President Jim Henderson said in a statement.
"His incredible experience as a lifetime public servant awarded him a unique voice that the rest of the board welcomed," Henderson said.
Alejandro Perkins, chairman of the board, said McFerren made significant contributions to the board.
"Although we always wish for more, we are all incredibly grateful for the time and dedication Mr. McFerren gave us," Perkins said, also in a statement.