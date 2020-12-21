Louisiana colleges and universities and public schools are in line for a new round of federal stimulus dollars after getting $484 million earlier this year to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Higher education leaders may know Monday how much colleges can expect from the $900 million congressional leaders agreed to Sunday night.

The compromise still faces final votes in both chambers.

It includes $23 billion for colleges and universities nationwide and $54 billion for public schools.

Colleges here got $147 million from the $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act approved earlier this year, which was allocated largely on basis of how many students qualified for Pell Grants.

Those grants are based on financial need.

LSU got $19 million from the earlier round, tops in the state.

Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed and Jim Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana System, said money to pay for mandatory coronavirus testing during the spring semester is a key need.

Federal officials are making weekly tests for the virus mandatory.

"For us to get ahead of this we will have to do widespread, continual testing," Henderson said Monday morning.

Henderson oversees a system that includes about 92,000 students and nine schools, including the University of New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

About 214,000 students attend colleges statewide.

Public schools received $287 million in the earlier round of federal aid.

Ensuring students had access to laptops or tablets and internet access were top priorities amid the sudden move to distance learning.

Most public school students have their own devices today but 27% of students lack home internet access.

A total of 65% of public and private students are attending in-person classes, according to the state Department of Education.

The rest are relying on virtual learning or a combination of in-person and virtual classes.

The $2.2 trillion CARES Act included $50 million left to the discretion of Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Edwards designated $32 million for computers and better internet access for public school students and nearly $16 million for higher education, including $10 million to retrain 5,000 workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Education said Monday officials are awaiting word on how much schools can expect from the latest aid package.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.