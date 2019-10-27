The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board was taking its first hard look Monday afternoon at the $362 package worth of school construction planned over the next decade and discussing how it wants to spend millions for new schools needed in south Baton Rouge now that much of that area has voted to incorporate into the new City of St. George.

After the Oct. 12 vote on St. George, parish schools Superintendent Warren Drake said he didn’t think it was “prudent” to buy land for schools inside the boundaries of the new city. Some School Board members said they are still open to the idea, although they point out that land suitable for schools is hard to come by there and consequently new schools may have to be built elsewhere.

New schools coming for south Baton Rouge -- but not necessarily for St. George The East Baton Rouge Parish school system is looking to spend up to $100 million to build as many as three new schools south of Interstate 10,…

Meanwhile, parents at Mayfair Lab School, a magnet school near St. George, are asking the board to take a fresh look at the planned $30 million reconstruction of their school at 9880 Hyacinth Avenue and move that project up on the priority list, ahead of the new south Baton Rouge schools, while the St. George debate continues.

St. George supporters hope to use their recent success at the polls to persuade first the legislature and then voters to create a companion St. George school district. If successful, it would be the fourth independent school district in the parish, following Baker, Central and Zachary.

The special meeting was being held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday next to the School Board Office at the Instructional Resource Center, 1022 S. Foster Drive.

The meeting is a “workshop,” which means there will be no votes and the discussion will be restricted to only board members will talk unless the board agrees to open up the floor for others to speak.

East Baton Rouge school tax, in three parts, wins by wide margins in voting Saturday All three parts of a one-cent sales tax renewal for the East Baton Rouge Parish public school system were approved by wide margins in Saturday…

On April 28, 2018, parish voters renewed a 1-cent sales tax first enacted in 1998, with 51 percent earmarked for improving school facilities. An estimated $362 million is to be spent on 22 “named” projects that the school system told voters it would undertake between now and 2029.

Any major change to the construction package, known as the Tax Plan, would have to be approved not only by the School Board but also by a special citizens committee that oversees spending arising from the 1-cent sales tax.

Monday’s agenda calls for discussion of the Tax Plan, both its financing and the order of projects. The agenda also has an item on “potential land purchases” connected with the new south Baton Rouge schools as well as for two other projects: the $25.3 million rebuilding and expansion of University Terrace Elementary and the $35 million for improvements at nearby McKinley High.

Plans to appraise East Baton Rouge school properties on hold amid School Board debate East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Warren Drake has been pressing the School Board for months to let him hire an outside appraiser to asse…

Finally, the board will also consider whether to appraise the value of at least seven school properties.

Of the $362 million for named projects in the Tax Plan, the new south Baton Rouge schools account for about $80 million.

The Tax Plan envisions spending $10 million for land for those schools during the 2019-20 school year, followed by $25 million for new elementary school, with work to start at earliest during the 2020-21 school year.

Another $45 million is to come for construction of schools in the upper grades — either a middle/high school, or separate middle and high schools — but that would not begin until 2024 at earliest.

School Board approves revised list of $362 million in projects; voters to weigh in on April 28 After months of meetings and debate, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday agreed unanimously to send to voters a 10-year $362 …

Mayfair Lab’s rebuilding would not start until 2025. The magnet school, which opened in 2013, quickly earned an A-letter grade and has become a popular school. It has 440 students in grades kindergarten to eight, about 150 of them who live within the boundaries of St. George.

School officials say the Mayfair facility, built in 1962, needs to be rebuilt. Also it was built as for elementary kids and has limited space for middle school kids.

Will McNaughton, an active parent at Mayfair, sent School Board members a letter on Thursday, urging them to move up the reconstruction of Mayfair and push back building new south Baton Rouge school until it’s clear whether St. George will be successful creating a new school district.

“It would make more sense to invest in programs that you have more control over, schools within Baton Rouge with no chance of losing to St. George,” McNaughton wrote. “We have a fantastic school in Mayfair Lab that is located in south Baton Rouge. It is a school that is drawing more families and attention each year.”