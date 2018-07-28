East Baton Rouge Parish school teachers are among the best paid in the state. Or among the worst. Or both.

Whether teachers are paid well or not has became a flashpoint in ongoing debates concerning the pay of public school employees in Baton Rouge, who haven’t had an across-the-board pay raise since 2008.

Teacher unions, particularly the Louisiana Association of Educators, have been pushing hard for just such a pay raise. They’ve joined forces with the faith-based group Together Baton Rouge to press for raises. They want the school system to reject all future requests from manufacturers for tax breaks via the state’s 80-year-old Industrial Tax Exemption Program, or ITEP, and to use the savings to pay employees more.

Baton Rouge educators to receive pay boost this year, but don’t call it a 'raise,' some say East Baton Rouge Parish school employees won a modest pay increase last month without having to resort to walkouts like those seen nationwide,…

In June, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board added $4.3 million to its salary budget. The added money was a first step, but was aimed largely at restoring pay that employees had lost out on during three salary freezes as well as during five years where the school system stopped matching an employees’ years of experience with their step on the salary schedule.

The next hurdle, finding more money for broader pay raises, won’t be easy as the school system dips heavily into its reserves to avoid red ink.

To demonstrate the continued need for a big pay raise, Together Baton Rouge has published several analyses suggesting that school teachers in Baton Rouge have fallen behind pay-wise.

Whether you agree with their analyses, though, depends on how you look at the array of data the state gathers every year on this topic.

From the most commonly used metric — average overall salary — the local school system looks pretty good.

In 2016-17, the most recent year for which data is available, the school system’s nearly 3,000 classroom teachers ranked 15th in the state, making an average of $52,061 a year. That’s $8,233 less than top paying DeSoto Parish but $14,121 more than bottom ranked Tensas Parish.

Together Baton Rouge’s analyses largely left out charter schools, which are dominant in New Orleans and increasingly prominent in Baton Rouge. In the Baton Rouge metro area, 27 charter schools operate currently and four more are set to open soon. Charter schools are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts.

If you include charter schools, average salaries for East Baton Rouge Parish’s classroom teachers end up looking about the same, ranking 32nd out of 150. This list of 150 includes the 69 traditional districts as well as dozens of charter school organizations that legally serve as their own school districts. In addition, independent university lab and state-run schools are included.

By that broader measure, East Baton Rouge Parish school teachers on average made $27,018 less than top-paying Louisiana Special Education Center in Alexandria, a state-run residential facility, but $20,301 more than lowest paying Tallulah Charter School in Tallulah.

Charter schools in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas are among the most direct competitors with East Baton Rouge Parish schools. Grouped together, these charter schools overall paid teachers $2,409 less a year than those in East Baton Rouge that year. That’s an unsurprising result since charter school in Louisiana employ far fewer veteran teachers than traditional public schools. Still, they paid notably more than charter schools in other parts of the state.

From the standpoint of average hourly pay, the school system doesn't fare was well.

East Baton Rouge Parish school teachers earned an average of $34.48 an hour in 2016-17. The school system ranked 53rd among the 69 traditional school districts and 74th among all 150 school districts in hourly pay.

Teachers in Red River Parish earned the best average hourly rate of $48.12 an hour, while teachers at Laurel Oaks Charter School in Baton Rouge earned the least, $21.03 an hour.

The number of hours school teachers work ranges widely.

State law requires that public schools operate for at least 1,062 instructional hours a year, the equivalent of working six hours a day for 177 days. In 2016-17, Lycee Francais de la Nouvelle-Orleans charter school teachers reported working just 18 hours more than the minimum, the least in the state. Meanwhile classroom teachers in KIPP charter schools – short for Knowledge is Power Program – worked more than double the minimum, or about 2,200 hours apiece. Like many charter schools, KIPP schools have extended days and extended years.

In terms of the number of hours worked, East Baton Rouge Parish teachers ranked 44th overall; they worked an average of 1,509 hours each in 2016-17. Among traditional districts, only teachers in Orleans, Cameron and Pointe Coupee parishes worked more.

The longer hours and years required by many charter schools led many in Baton Rouge to peg their starting pay somewhere at or above East Baton Rouge Parish’s.

“It can be taxing on the individual and that’s why we’re trying to compensate for that extra time,” explained Eric Lewis, executive director of Apex Collegiate Academy, in Baton Rouge, said

“Someone who is brand new teacher makes pretty comparable to the local school district,” said Michelle Gieg, executive director of Democracy Prep Baton Rouge. “We use that as a benchmark.”

Experienced teachers can earn substantially more. For instance, certified teachers with at least two years of experience start at at least $50,000 a year Democracy Prep, Gieg said.

There are other ways to look at teacher pay.

Downsizing? Raises? EBR School Board puts divisive fights on hold to decide $473 million budget The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will be voting on a $473 million spending plan when it meets Thursday, but in so doing, it’s putting …

In one of its analyses, Together Baton Rouge went beyond overall averages and looked how salaries of school teachers change based on their years of experience. It compared East Baton Rouge Parish with 12 traditional school districts, including high-paying districts such as St. James Parish and Zachary. The organization also compared East Baton Rouge to Type 2 charters schools, a subset of charter schools located across the state.

In a line graph that resembled a bowl, it found that starting East Baton Rouge Parish teachers are paid near the top but quickly fall below the comparison districts by year 6, nearly reaching bottom, before becoming competitive again when teachers near 25 years or more experience.

The Advocate conducted a similar analysis, looking at all school districts, as well as just traditional school districts, and grouping together teachers with similar levels of experience. A similar bowl effect emerges, though it’s less dramatic and East Baton Rouge only briefly falls below the state average.

East Baton Rouge Parish school teachers who have three years or less of experience ranked 40th out of 150 districts, or 11th out of 69 traditional districts. They, however, don’t drop nearly as low as Together Baton Rouge’s analysis suggests.

Veteran East Baton Rouge teacjers, ones with 25 or more years of experience, are among the best paid in the state. Only five traditional school districts, and only 15 overall outdo East Baton Rouge in this respect. This strong finish notably improves the school system’s overall teacher salary.

By contrast, neighboring Ascension Parish ranks, which ranks one spot above East Baton Rouge in overall teacher salary, has a different trend line. Its mid-career teachers earn more than their peers and do better in rankings than the district’s less experienced teachers.

Brod Bagert, an organizer with Together Baton Rouge, said Louisiana's capital city should commit to having among the best paid teachers in the state. s it stands, teacher pay is “really crummy,” he said, especially during the middle of teachers’ career.

Including charter schools in this sort of salary analysis can be tricky in part because many charter schools have not been open very long. They also tend to employee younger teachers who don’t stay very long at the school or in the profession.

In 2016-17, Democracy Prep Baton Rouge had 20 classroom teachers, almost half of whom were first year teachers, so its overall payroll skews young.

Democracy Prep's Gieg said the school has diversified since then, hiring more mid-career and older teachers. She noted that the original Democracy Prep school teacher in New York City has at least one teacher who has worked in the classroom since it opened in 2005.

“We as a network really believe in people in staying the classroom year after year after year,” she said. “I know I have a number of staffers who could see themselves as having their careers here.”