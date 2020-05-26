Incoming state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley will be paid $285,000 per year under a contract approved Tuesday by the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

Brumley, current superintendent of the Jefferson Parish school system, was chosen May 20 by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

"Dr. Brumley's credentials support this compensation and are nothing short of impressive," Sandy Holloway, president of BESE, told the panel.

The new superintendent's salary and other payments are subject to review by state lawmakers.

Brumley, 39, will also get a onetime stipend of $5,000 for moving expenses.

He will be provided the use of a state vehicle or reimbursement under state travel policies.

In addition, he will be eligible for annual pay raises of three percent per year -- $8,550 initially -- if he gets a positive annual job evaluation from BESE.

Former state Superintendent of Education John White, who left the post in March, was paid $275,000 per year.

Brumley is paid $269,000 per year as Jefferson Parish schools superintendent, which is the largest school system in the state.

The contract is effective June 8.

The agreement is contingent on confirmation by the state Senate.

Brumley's selection is set for review Wednesday by the Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee.

Approval by the full Senate is expected before the Legislature adjourns on Monday at 6 p.m.

The superintendent carries out policies approved by BESE and plays a major role initiating changes in public school operations.

About 720,000 students attend schools statewide.