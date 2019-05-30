Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin and professional counselor Nick Abraham will head up a community summit meeting Saturday morning exploring gun safety and the impact of gun violence, particularly as it relates to schools.

Also speaking at the sixth annual Prevention Summit, held at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, is school administrator Sharmayne Rutledge on dangers of overuse of mobile technology. Local eye doctor Joshua Davidson will discuss different types of eye trauma.

The annual summit is organized by I CARE, a program in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system that aims to reduce substance abuse and violence. It runs from 7:45 to 11:45 a.m.

Paul, who took over as the Capital City’s chief of police in January 2018, plans to discuss, among other things, the importance of community and school support in curbing gun violence and the need to develop and implement a”school and community prevention plan” for Baton Rouge.

Fremin, who became U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana in February 2018, is focusing on gun safety, including dispelling “unrealistic beliefs” that you can easily distinguish between real and toy guns, as well as making people aware of the need to safely maintain firearms. He will be joined by Holly Sheets, his public information officer.

Abraham, a licensed counselor in Baton Rouge since 2011, will examine “the emotional and cognitive effects” of school gun violence and discuss ways to help children be more resilient, self-regulating and develop their emotional intelligence.