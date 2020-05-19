Louisiana’s top school board Wednesday will try to name a new state superintendent of education, but questions persisted on the eve of the vote over who has enough support to land the job.

Cade Brumley, superintendent of public schools in Jefferson Parish, is believed to be backed by Gov. John Bel Edwards three appointees to the 11-member state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education as well as superintendents, school board members and teacher unions.

Jessica Baghian, assistant state superintendent of education and onetime lieutenant to former state Superintendent of Education John White, is backed by advocates of public school changes, who have dominated education debates for the past 20 years.

Former St. James Parish schools superintendent Lonnie Luce is touted by backers as a compromise choice, with a record that includes time in both both traditional and charter schools.

But insiders said Tuesday unofficial headcounts show none of the contenders with the minimum eight votes needed, which could change after a round of public votes begins shortly after 9 a.m.

BESE President Sandy Holloway, who said she remains undecided, emphasized that the voting will be done in public until and unless someone reaches the magic number after a four-month job search.

The other three finalists are Joe Siedlecki, 44, a top official of the Texas Education Agency; Heather Poole, 46, executive vice chancellor of Central Louisiana Community College in Alexandria and Paul Vallas, 66, former superintendent of the Recovery School District.

There were questions Tuesday on whether Siedlecki withdrew his name.

He did not respond to a request for comment.

At stake is one of the most influential jobs in state government, and one that paid White $275,000 per year.

The superintendent plays a huge role in shaping policies that govern about 720,000 public school students, and is often the deciding factor in the tug-of-war between teacher unions and other traditional public school groups versus self-styled reformers.

Baghian, 35, and Brumley, 39, have long been thought to be the leading contenders for the job.

All eight elected BESE members were backed by business groups, which generally have supported sweeping public school changes for years and make up a voting bloc that would seem to favor Baghian.

But unofficial headcounts have put Baghian short of the needed eight votes Tuesday, with conflicting views on why.

Three elected panel members are new to the board -- Preston Castille, of Baton Rouge; Ronnie Morris, Baton Rouge and Ashley Ellis, Monroe.

Others often aligned with school overhaul efforts -- Tony Davis, of Natchitoches, and Kira Orange Jones, of New Orleans, have declined to say who they back.

Jim Garvey, a Metairie attorney and the longest serving member of BESE and Holly Boffy, of Lafayette, are believed to back Baghian.

Edwards three appointees -- Belinda Davis, of Baton Rouge, Doris Voitier, of Metairie and Tommy Roque, of Alexandria, are thought to favor Brumley.

The governor, who is firmly aligned with teacher unions and other traditional public school groups, clashed repeatedly with White over how to repair schools.

He is believed to favor Brumley as someone who will slow or even reverse that push.

One theory making the rounds Tuesday is that Holloway met with the governor, quietly backs Brumley and can either help get him the job or block Baghian from landing the post.

Holloway said Tuesday while she met with the governor weeks ago, like other BESE presidents have done, Edwards neither sought nor received her support for Brumley.

"Let me say it nicely," she said. "He did not mention Cade's name. No individual names were mentioned."

"He has never asked me to vote for Cade," Holloway said.

The governor's office did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

One school of thought is that, if neither Baghian nor Brumley can get the needed eight votes, BESE should name Luce, who is superintendent of a group that oversees seven charter schools in five parishes in addition to his experience as a traditional superintendent.

Backers of Luce, 51, say his selection makes sense, especially at a time when public schools are in limbo amid the shutdown nine weeks before the end of classes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Baghian's camp is seen as lukewarm to settling for Luce, who has the support of some school overhaul advocates as a logical choice to break any deadlock.

One theory is that, once the balloting begins, one or two BESE members could decide the issue by switching sides in the interest of resolving the impasse.

They say that would be preferable to BESE having to extend the search, especially since White could not land a contract extension for the last four years of his tenure because he lacked the needed eight votes amid an earlier impasse on the board.