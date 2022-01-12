Sharon Williams, chief of schools for the East Baton Rouge Parish school district, is leaving for a job in the Chicago area after roughly a year in the district's number-two job.
The Proviso Township High Schools District hired her as deputy superintendent.
Alex Stubbs, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge district, said it is "an amicable parting," and the district would miss her.
"I don't think personally or professionally we could match what they had to offer her," Stubbs said.
Arcelius Brickhouse will serve as interim chief of schools, according to a press release from the district. He is executive director of the Southeast Region of Schools in Baton Rouge and has 20 years of educational experience as a speech pathologist, elementary teacher, assistant principal and principal, among other jobs.
"I have known Dr. Williams for many years, and she remains one of the strongest leaders and visionaries I have ever worked with," Narcisse said. "I believe that the children of East Baton Rouge Parish are better positioned on their pathways to success, thanks to the hard work and dedication of Dr. Williams, and we thank her for the time and dedication she has shown the students and staff of East Baton Rouge Parish."