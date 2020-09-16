Hurricane Laura damaged 13 college campuses and nearly 150 buildings, Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed said Wednesday morning.

Reed was the first official to appear before the Senate Education Committee to spell out college and public school damages sparked by the Category 4 hurricane, which struck on Aug. 27.

McNeese State University, which is in Lake Charles, suffered about $200 million of damages, school president Daryl Burckel told the committee.

Burckel said the storm blew the roofs off of 50 campus building, causing water and other damage.

He said school officials plan an aggressive rebuilding program, with classes set to resume on Friday.

Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles, said overall damages from Hurricane Laura are put at about $12 billion, three times that of Hurricane Rita in 2005.

In addition, the Calcasieu Parish School District, which includes Lake Charles, suffered $300 million in damages, said Karl Bruchhaus, superintendent of schools, told the committee.

Bruchhaus said 74 of 76 schools in the district were damaged, 15 heavily.

