The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has agreed to create new health care and environmental education programs, handing a victory to Superintendent Sito Narcisse.

The board, however, is putting off for another month voting on the location of the environmental education school to allow more time to address concerns of alumni of nearby McKinley High who worry the proposed campus will negatively affect the historic high school.

The new programs are a continuation of a larger effort by Narcisse to create specialized programs and schools that add “high-quality seats” to a system that has steadily lost students over time to private, charter and suburban public schools.

In November, Narcisse persuaded the board to create a new arts-focused “conservatory” middle-high school at Broadmoor Middle.

The new schools, which were approved Thursday night, are backed, respectively, by Baton Rouge General Medical Center and LSU.

Park Elementary will be the home of the new medical program developed in partnership with Baton Rouge General. As part of the transformation, Park will no longer be a traditional elementary school, stopping at fifth grade, but will continue through middle school. The revamped school will be redubbed Park Elementary Medical Academy.

The board also agreed to a new sixth-through-12th-grade school focused on environmental education in partnership with LSU and The Water Institute, a consortium that conducts research on coastal issues in Louisiana and other Gulf states.

It will have open admissions in the early grades, but eighth-graders will need a minimum 3.0 GPA to continue into high school. In return, graduates of the school gain automatic admission to LSU.

Both new schools are scheduled to open in August. Initially, Park is adding a sixth-grade class, while the environmental school is starting with just sixth grade. Both are to expand over time. Park finishes with an eighth grade in 2024 and about 450 students overall, while the environmental school reaches 12th grade by 2028.

The board could not muster the needed five votes to house the new environmental school at the former Polk Elementary campus at 408 E. Polk St. That motion failed 4-3. Board members Connie Bernard, Dawn Collins and Tramelle Howard voted against it. Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson abstained and Dadrius Lanus left the meeting early.

The board then voted 7-1 to approve the program, but not the former Polk Elementary location. Board member Mike Gaudet was the lone no vote.

“I love the idea, the only thing that stuck in my craw is that this was just a stone’s throw away from McKinley,” a torn Ware-Jackson said.

Chris Toombs, a Baton Rouge resident, was incredulous that the board would even consider establishing a new high school so close to the home of the Panthers.

“There is no way, realistically, we could put another high school in The Bottoms,” Toombs said.

Several board members urged Narcisse to hold a town hall with McKinley High alumni and nearby residents to get more feedback before moving forward.

Board member Tramelle Howard faulted Narcisses and his communication shop for not doing more to connect with McKinley High. He had similar concerns about the Park Elementary transformation, which he said caught many Park staff by surprise when the board first debated the idea on Jan. 13.

“I woke up Friday morning with 50 messages from teachers at Park Elementary who had no idea that this was going on,” Howard said. “I have a problem with that.”

Narcisse disagreed that a new high school a few blocks away from McKinley High would damage it, saying that this need to be a “zero sum game” and that the two schools could coexist.

“I don’t think this school would hurt McKinley because it is just another option,” he said.

Narcisse that the new school was designed to be a small standalone program unattached to a larger school.

Unlike the conservatory school approved in November, the two new schools are not magnet schools. Called “Focus Choice” schools, they differ from most magnet schools in having academic entrance requirements for all incoming students such as a minimum GPA or test score. Also, these schools work “hand in hand” with outside partners in job fields to help students prepare for careers in those fields.

The new Park would feed into a still-to-determined high school. Park would retain the 270 students currently at that school, but they would need to maintain a 2.8 GPA in the future to remain Park students. Students who opt out would transfer to neighboring elementary schools.

Meanwhile, enrollment at the new Park would be open to students across the school system, though those living within two miles of the campus at 2680 Bogan Walk would be given priority in the admissions process.

Park Elementary is a neighborhood school that has had an F letter grade from the state for several years. It’s potentially in danger of state takeover, though, the state for the past two years have waived letter grades due to the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Polk Elementary, at 408 E. Polk St. and just north of LSU, was a neighborhood school for years but was closed a few years ago due to dwindling enrollment. It was renovated in 2014.

The campus currently houses students from nearby University Terrace Elementary while that school is torn down and rebuilt.

Gaudet said the Polk facility has space for the sixth grade, while McKinley High does not. He also said it’s a “bad idea” to put sixth-graders on the McKinley campus.

McKinley, however, is in line for $35 million in renovations that would add seventh- and eighth-graders to the high school in a separate wing.

In other action, the School Board returned to leadership David Tatman and Dawn Collins as its president and vice president.

Tatman was approved unanimously and had no opponents. Collins did have opposition from fellow board member Lanus and was approved in 7-2 vote, with Gaudet and board member Jill Dyason voting no. Interestingly, Lanus did not vote for himself, voting for Collins instead.