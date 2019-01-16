Louisiana ranks 49th in the nation when it comes to a child's chances for success, according to report by Education Week magazine released Wednesday morning.

The review, called Quality Counts, is the first of three to be issued this year that links education performance and how it shapes an individual's lifetime.

The state got a C-minus, which is the national average.

However, Louisiana's score placed it next to last nationally in rating family income, parental education, how fourth- and eighth-grade students fare in reading and math and 10 other indicators.

The state's score is 71.1. The national average is 79.

The state got low marks in fourth-grade reading, eighth-grade math and adult educational achievement.

It fared better in parental employment, kindergarten enrollment and steady employment.

The top-scoring state is Massachusetts.

New Mexico finished 50th.

Last year the state got a D-plus and was ranked 49th.

In 2017 the score was D-plus and 46th in the nation.

The magazine's second installment in June will focus on school finance.

The third report in September will look at education achievement from kindergarten through 12th grade and the state's overall grade.

Louisiana has long gotten low marks in the annual reviews.