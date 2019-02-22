Activists from four different Louisiana education groups protested Thursday night outside the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Office, accusing the school system of not complying with a new school accountability law.

The state law, Act 555, which was approved last year, requires that public schools with state-mandated academic improvement plans must hold at least one detailed public meeting on school grounds so that parents can learn what educators are doing to turn the schools around.

+5 BR area places 3 of top 5 public school districts in annual Louisiana academic results Once again, the Baton Rouge area is leading Louisiana's academic rankings, but thanks to big changes in how the state calculates school and di…

The latest school report cards were released Nov. 8. Two-thirds of Baton Rouge public schools are obliged to have an improvement plan. Thirty-eight schools - or 44 percent - lagged with all students, while 21 schools - or 24 percent - lagged with groups of students.

The groups argue that Act 555 required public meetings quickly after Nov. 8, and that the East Baton Rouge Parish school system has failed since then to share their plans with the parents at these 59 schools.

“Here it is February and nothing has happened,” said Kristopher Lewis, a teacher and a member of the South Louisiana Coalition for Education, or SLCE.

SLCE was joined by Our Voice Nuestra Voz, Education Trust Louisiana and the Urban League. They protested as the School Board was meeting inside. The protesters plan to visit schools in other parts of Louisiana that have yet to hold Act 555 meetings.

East Baton Rouge Parish school officials argue that’s an incorrect reading of the law. They say that while Act 555 took effect in August, the meetings it calls for aren’t required to be held until April 17 at earliest.

That’s when the state is set to approve the next batch of academic improvement plans. If approved, then Act 555 requires the affected schools to hold public meetings “within 60 days,” or by mid-June.

Sydni Dunn, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Department of Education, said Friday that is also how the state education agency is interpreting Act 555.

Schools in Baton Rouge with improvement plans adopted before Act 555 took effect also held public presentations on those plans at regular open houses in August and September.