Baton Rouge attorney Donald Hodge Jr. is suing the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, alleging it denied him his right to public comment on Jan. 17 when it cut him short as he urged members not to select Jill Dyason as the board's vice president.

Dyason was elected vice president that night, and Hodge now is asking the court to force a redo, with a guarantee that people like him can freely comment on the merits of the candidates vying for the position. He also wants the school system ordered to pay his legal expenses and a civil penalty of up to $100 assessed against Board President Mike Gaudet for forcing Hodge to quit talking that night.

“If they are not going to follow the open meetings law, we’re going to have to sue to force them,” Hodge told The Advocate on Friday.

Hodge came out against Dyason’s elevation to the position of vice president after The Advocate revealed on Jan. 15 that she had signed a petition calling for a public referendum on whether to form a City of St. George.

If they successfully create a city, St. George backers plan to turn their attention to creating a companion St. George school district, which would be carved out of the parish school system.

Hodge, who has named his legal practice Hot Poker of Justice LLC, said it makes no sense to reward someone who signed the St. George petition with a leadership position on the School Board. “Their ultimate goal is to break up the EBR school system,” Hodge said.

Dyason has said she signed the petition only to let the people vote on this contentious issue. She said that in her view the latest St. George petition has more to do with creating a city than any changes in schooling, and it has no bearing on her School Board service or whether she would make a good board vice president.

“I definitely don’t feel that it is a School Board issue in any way,” Dyason said.

Gaudet, presiding over his first meeting as president of the board, shut down Hodge that night after 85 seconds. Hodge was then escorted out of the meeting room by a Sheriff’s deputy.

Gaudet and Gwynn Shamlin, general counsel for the school system, both told The Advocate they have no comment on the suit filed by Hodge.

Judge William Morvant has scheduled a March 11 hearing on the matter. Hodge, who filed his suit on Feb. 22, has retained fellow Baton Rouge attorney Philip House to represent him.

Gaudet was voted board president on Jan. 10, drawing no opposition. The board, however, deadlocked on who should be vice president. Dyason, first elected in 2001, vied for the post against newly elected board member Dadrius Lanus. After three successive 4-4 votes, the board deferred the matter for a week.

The board reconvened Jan. 17 and Dyason quickly won 5-3 after Gaudet switched his vote from Lanus to her.

There was almost no debate.

Just like the week before, Dyason and Lanus were renominated for vice president and a motion was made to close nominations. Louisiana law requires school boards to allow public comment on motions, but in a contrast with the freewheeling discussion of a week before, speakers this time had strict limits on what they could say.

“We’re not going to be sitting here making speeches and things for or against any candidate,” Gaudet told the audience. “The discussion will be whether or not you agree to the motion to close or if you have any objections to the motion to close.”

Hodge had planned a more full-throated opposition to Dyason’s nomination, even calling Gaudet earlier in the day to voice his opposition to her. But after learning the discussion would be limited, Hodges decided to tailor his comments to the motion on the floor but did so in a creative way.

“The reason I am against the motion to close nominations is because of the new information that came out this week about a member of this board…,” Hodge began, before being cut short by Gaudet’s gavel.

“Sir, that is not germane to closing nominations,” Gaudet warned. “Again, I will not allow that, sir.”

Hodge persisted for another minute, arguing that the board should keep the nominations open because, without naming Dyason, at least one of the two nominees was unsuitable for the job. Gaudet finally got fed up: “Now, you’re speaking to individual candidates.”

“I am not,” Hodge responded. “I am speaking on the vote to close.”

Gaudet gestured for Hodge to leave the lectern: “Please, sir, thank you.”

Gaudet’s gesture also prompted a deputy to walk into the meeting room and approach Hodge. He left the lectern but not before issuing a final parting shot: “And vote against Jill Dyason. She is against this School Board.”