This week, teachers at Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High are bustling around their new classrooms, preparing to start the new year — and the excitement is about more than the first day of school.
They are the last Livingston Parish schools that flooded in 2016 to reopen.
"It seems like now we’re kind of out of the tunnel," said Wes Partin, the principal of Southside Jr. High.
Once housed in seperate buildings, the two schools will now share the same campus. Construction will be completed just in time for the 2022-2023 school year, closing a painful chapter for Livingston Parish Schools.
The two former campuses in the Denham Springs area languished in water and mud after the storm. Nearly every floor, wall, door, and window was damaged beyond repair, officials said.
The water reached as high as six feet above ground level in some places.
FEMA declared both campuses too damaged to be restored, unlike others across the parish that had fared better in the storm.
The new, combined campus is located at the site of the former Southside Junior High on Pete's Highway. Officials said the elementary will accomodate 800 students on the right-facing side of the complex, while the junior high is designed to serve 1,000 students on the opposite end. The schools will function independently, despite sharing the campus.
“This facility truly is a showcase structure,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “The design and layout are the result of much research and collaborative input to ensure that every aspect of the campus enhances learning.”
The new campus boasts the latest classroom amenities, including smart board technology for interactive discussions, laptop and desk computers and LED lighting throughout the buildings.
Laura Williams, the elementary school's principal, said she is excited to welcome the students to a new space brimming with potential for unique learning experiences.
"I’m most excited about the open concept with the hallways and classrooms so students will have multiple areas where they can learn," she said. "The teachers can use these areas to facilitate different classroom instruction procedures. It just gives them the opportunity to do so many more things."
Southside also features a band room, gymnasium, multi-purpose room and cafeteria that can be sectioned off. A two-story, glass-walled library, perhaps the campus' crowning feature, sits in the center of the main building, overlooking a large outdoor courtyard.
Notably, the buildings have been built more than 9 feet higher than the previous complex.
“This is the culmination of the combined efforts of so many,” Murphy said.
Temporary campuses off Juban Road that housed the Southside student body while the school was rebuilt will be deconstructed, Murphy added. The locations will be cleared to create more green space at the Juban Parc Elementary and Junior High Schools.
A community open house is planned in the coming weeks to allow the community to view the new campus.
"There’s a lot of emotions probably when our students step on campus that first day that will come. It’s just been a long time," Partin said. "I’m thankful for our parents and our community for just their patience in this process. It’s going to be worth the wait. When everybody sees it, it’s going to be worth the wait."