Some Baton Rouge-area schools were planning to stay closed Wednesday and even into Thursday after heavy rains flooded much of the area Monday night, though some schools, including those in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes, have announced plans to reopen.
- The West Baton Rouge school district told parents of elementary and middle school students not to report to school on Wednesday or Friday. High school students who are scheduled to take an exam must report on both days, but they will be dismissed on a half-day schedule. Employees must report to work.
- Iberville Parish schools will remain closed on Wednesday.
- The Dunham School in Baton Rouge will be closed Wednesday. The school said in a Facebook post that there was "significant standing water on campus" and the Lower School carpool was inaccessible. Middle and Upper School students will learn remotely. The school was expecting to open Thursday.
Some schools are holding school virtually Wednesday:
- Baton Rouge International School, a private school in Baton Rouge, is doing virtual-only instruction in grades K-12 Wednesday, before returning to in-person instruction Thursday. Preschool classes are canceled for Wednesday.
- Democracy Prep, a charter school in Baton Rouge, which did not have school Tuesday, will hold a virtual-only day Wednesday, before returning to in-person on Thursday.
- Another Baton Rouge charter school, Mentorship Academy, had a virtual-only Tuesday; it plans to continue virtual-only Wednesday before returning in person on Thursday.
Some schools said they were moving forward with class.
- Ascension Parish public schools plans to reopen its 30-plus schools in person Wednesday in order to ensure "successful completion of final assignments and exams." That, however, could change if weather is worse than expected. "If road conditions worsen and we determine they are unsafe for travel, we may switch to virtual learning for all students," according to the announcement. "Any changes will be communicated by 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)."
- East Baton Rouge Parish is reopening in person Wednesday, with the exception of Buchanan Elementary and McKinley High schools, which remained inaccessible Tuesday night. To make up for instructional time due to Tuesday's closure, Wednesday and Thursday will now be full days, not half days, for all students.
- St. George Catholic School in Baton Rouge suffered flooding in its administrative building, but was cleaning the building Tuesday afternoon with plans to reopen Wednesday for students.
- Similarly, Parkview Baptist School in Baton Rouge plans to reopen Wednesday, though some parts of the campus, including the cafeteria, won't be usable.
Here are other Baton Rouge area schools that will be reopening Wednesday:
- Advantage Charter Academy in Baker.
- Ascension Christian School in Gonzales.
- The Emerge School for Autism in Baton Rouge.
- Iberville Charter Academy in Plaquemine.
- IDEA Innovation in Baton Rouge.
- Impact Charter School in Baker.
- Kenilworth Science & Technology Charter School in Baton Rouge.
- St. James Episcopal Day School in Baton Rouge.
- St. John Interparochial Catholic School in Plaquemine.
Not everyone closed on Tuesday and will stay open Wednesday. For instance. Central public schools opted to stay open Tuesday as did nearly St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Central, but Central Private opted to close Tuesday due to flooded roads on campus.
Check back later for more school closures as they are announced.