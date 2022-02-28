After 40 years as a chemical engineer and top executive with Ethyl Corporation in Baton Rouge, newly retired Roger Moser decided to devote himself full time to public service. Soon after, Moser found himself on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, where he spent 12 tumultuous years.
Moser, who died Feb. 7 at the age of 92, was one of nine newly elected board members who took office in 1995, a slate of candidates that local business leaders organized under the name Community Action for Public Education, or CAPE.
That board, known as the CAPE board, left a big mark. They negotiated an end to one of the nation’s longest running desegregation cases and persuaded voters to approve a 1-cent sales tax, which increased teacher salaries and allowed for construction of the first new schools in town in a quarter of a century.
Moser was a key figure on that board, serving as either its president or vice president for almost all of the 12 years he served.
Moser’s youngest son, Phil Moser, said his dad was attracted to big causes.
“He wanted to get involved in something that could make a difference,” he said.
In 1989, the elder Moser co-led a steering committee that helped produce the original Baton Rouge Horizon Plan. He also served as chairman of the Greater Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, as well as an array of boards for an array of other civic causes.
Roger Moser recounted his life in 2010 in a video shot by his grandson, Kyle, which has been posted on YouTube.
At first, Roger Moser only joined CAPE to help it find others to serve on the School Board, interviewing prospective election candidates. The group recruited some prominent citizens to run, the best known being longtime local children’s TV star “Buckskin” Bill Black, who died in 2018.
“He had no intention of being on the school board,” his son explained. “Then they turned to him and said 'you ought to be a candidate.”
Some of the CAPE board's achievemetns proved difficult and divisive.
They had initial success in 1996 with a federal court order that ended 15 years of controversial cross-town busing, but it wasn’t until 2003 that the parties settled the case. That settlement was completed in July 2017 — six months after Moser left the board — ending 51 years of litigation.
The 1-cent sales tax, approved by voters in 1998, came a year after voters soundly rejected a much more ambitious $1 billion bond proposal that would have rebuilt every school in the school system.
The CAPE board, though, was not able to reverse White flight that started in the 1970s and accelerated after a 1981 busing order — a flight later joined by middle-class Black families, who left for private and suburban public schools.
And academically, the school district continued to have some of the best but also some of the lowest performing schools in the state, with the vast majority of children from families who qualified for public assistance.
At his last School Board meeting in December 2006, Moser said he regretted that he and his fellow board members weren’t able to do more. He urged the community to take a greater interest in improving public education.
“We still aren’t educating the kids the way we should,” he said. “The new board is going to have to find some special magic.”
When the CAPE board took office, school choice was not what it is today, but the seeds had been planted.
Despite the divisions of desegregation, there was only one public school district in East Baton Rouge Parish. That soon changed.
Months after Moser first took office, the city of Baker persuaded voters to let it start its own school district. In 1999, voters agreed to do the same for residents of Zachary. Those two communities weren’t able to start operating until 2003. They were joined in 2007 by residents of Central.
When the CAPE board started, there were no charter schools either. It approved the first three to open in 1997. Now, there are 28 brick-and-mortar charter schools, and about 20% of public schoolchildren in the parish attend charter schools.
Despite its shortcomings, the CAPE board stands out as a board that functioned unusually well together — a contrast to boards before and after that stood out for their rancor towards each other.
Moser set the example.
Press Robinson served on the board from 1980 to 2002, including a stint as board president in 1995, when the CAPE board took over. Robinson said Moser served as a critical bridge between Black board members like himself and the White board members who were in the majority.
“I could go to him and discuss any issue that we had and together we would come to a resolution of how we wanted to handle it,” Robinson said.
Jackie Mims echoed Robinson. Mims recalled Moser as genuine, approachable and someone who always acted with integrity.
“He made you feel like he was open to hearing a different perspective and was open to listening to you,” Mims said.
Charlotte Placide, the district’s longtime finance director who served as superintendent from 2004 to 2009, said she formed a bond with Moser even before he joined the board over their mutual love of all things financial. She recalled him paying her visit, spending an entire day poring of the district’s books — something she can recall no other prospective School Board member doing before or since.
“I guess he wanted to check us out before he puts his name on the ballot,” she said.
After he took office, Placide said Moser served with distinction and was “an all around great person.”
“He was outstanding, truly concerned about education and education for all children,” Placide said.
Gary Mathews served as school superintendent from 1995 to 2001. He was hired in 1995 from St. Augustine, Fla., public schools.
Moser came to visit Florida during that superintendent search and Mathews said he was immediately impressed. He said Moser’s description of the school district’s operation that day turned out to be spot on.
Mathews said of the 21 years he worked as a school superintendent, that CAPE board was among the best he worked with.
“It was the way public office should be conducted,” he said.
And Moser was often the person Mathews worked with most closely.
“His presence always represented a steady hand and a willingness to do hard things if he felt they served a worthy or noble purpose,” Matthews said.
The School Board gave tribute to Moser at the start of its Feb. 17 meeting.
Moser’s son Phil recalled his dad “working day and night nonstop,” making a point of visiting all 102 schools in the parish and then visiting them again and again. Roger's wife of 69 years, Marsha, who died in September, sometimes joined her husband in his school endeavors.
Phil Moser recalled a family ski trip that his dad had to interrupt to fly back to Baton Rouge to attend a school board meeting, only to fly right back to return to his family.
“That’s the dedication he put into this for 12 years,” Phil Moser said.
Jill Dyason, the only person left on the board who served with Roger Moser, said he was “a true pillar in our community that we’ve lost."
Board member Mike Gaudet did not serve with Moser, but worked for him at Ethyl for many years and said Moser was the one who inspired him to go into public service in education.
“While I followed in his footsteps, I will never be the gentleman he was,” Gaudet said.
A memorial gathering for Moser is scheduled for April 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Broadmoor United Methodist Church.