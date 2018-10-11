In the latest push to raise interest in STEM careers, Louisiana's top school board is poised to approve high school diploma endorsement for students who meet state benchmarks in science, technology, engineering and math.

A committee of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to to approve the enhanced diplomas on Tuesday and the full board on Wednesday.

Students will have to finish a sequence of classes to qualify for the STEM endorsements.

Those who meet a portion of the requirements will earn a silver seal.

Students who meet all the requirements will get a gold seal on their high school diploma starting with the Class of 2019.

The state has launched a campaign to increase the number of students pursuing STEM careers, which are considered among the most lucrative in the marketplace.

Only 10 percent of Louisiana high school students were considered STEM-ready for college based on how they fared on the ACT, which measures college readiness.

Louisiana educators look for ways to improve math skills as poor scores continue to plague schools In a state long plagued by low public school achievement, figuring out how to improve math scores is near the top of the list, especially in m…

"Louisiana is working to change this by ensuring students have exposure to STEM coursework and credentials starting in the early grades and continuing through college," state Superintendent of Education John White said in a statement.

"The new diploma endorsements not only serve as an incentive for students to engage in these fields of study but also as a reward for doing so," White said.

The special diplomas are required under a 2017 state law sponsored by state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell and an engineer herself.

The law directed BESE to create diploma enhancements for a high school student "who exhibits academic achievement in STEM discipline subjects."

The details were left to BESE and the state Department of Education.

Hewitt said Thursday she knew that other states offered similar diplomas as a way to get more students to take STEM classes.

Southern University to get $4 million for engineering programs Southern University will be getting $2 million from Entergy Corp. and $2 million from the state to aid the school's engineering programs, offi…

"It will be like a gold seal on their diploma that will be something they can showcase when applying for admission and scholarships in universities," Hewitt said.

The idea behind the courses is to prepare students for STEM-related college majors or jobs after high school.

Schools already offer a sequence of classes -- called pathways -- in LSU pre-engineering; LSU digital design and emerging media and environmental protection and sustainability.

Others are in the works for cyber innovation/cyber engineering; LSU biomedical and LSU computer science.

For pre-engineering, students who finish the four core classes would be eligible for a silver seal on their high school diploma.

That list includes introduction of engineering design; introduction to computational training; introduction to robotics and engineering design and development.

Those who finish four more classes from a list of 13 would qualify for a gold seal.

That list includes principles of engineering; Advanced Placement calculus and Advanced Placement computer science.

Students who plan to enter the workforce after high school could pursue careers in mechanical drafting, computer programming and as surveying and mapping technicians.

Those moving to college would have a foundation for academic majors in civil engineering, petroleum engineering and computer science, among others.

"The economy is driving the need for more students in STEM fields," said Ken Bradford, assistant superintendent for the Office of Student Opportunities.

"As an example, right now nationwide there are 570,000 open computing jobs in the country," Bradford said.

"In Louisiana there are 2,400 open computing jobs," he said. "And so we need to be providing students access to the STEM pathways so they can go into these fields."

State leaders often note that Louisiana faces huge hurdles to improve its STEM pipeline.

About 26,000 students have an interest in STEM but only about 8,400 have both the interest and the aptitude.

Only 26 percent of high school graduates met ACT college-readiness benchmarks in math and 27 percent in science.