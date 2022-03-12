A proposal released last week to build a new school complex big enough to house three popular Baton Rouge magnet schools caught many school leaders at unawares and sparked an immediate uproar from worried parents.
The proposal was included in a 13-page report detailing the deliberations of a 28-member Facility Master Plan Task Force presented at the March 3 meeting of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Superintendent Sito Narcisse emphasized that night that the ideas were only “recommendations, not action items,” but that did nothing to tamp down the backlash that followed.
Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson, whose district includes all three magnet schools, said she liked much of the work of the task force, but is dubious about the three-in-one school proposal. She said those schools are very different and she doubts the wisdom of putting them all on one site, saying if that ever happened “there will be hell to pay.”
She said the three principals were only briefed about the idea by Narcisse the day after it was released.
“I don’t like being blindsided, and I don’t like other people being blindsided,” Ware-Jackson said. “I just caused a whole lot more turmoil than necessary.”
The three schools in question are Baton Rouge Center for the Visual and Performing Arts, or BRCVPA; Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet, or BR FLAIM; and Westdale Heights Academic Magnet, or WHAM.
The new school complex would be built at a still-to-be-determined site and would supplant $53.2 million worth of plans to rebuild BRCVPA and WHAM. BR FLAIM moved to its current home at 4510 Bawell St. in 2018, a facility that the task force says still needs “significant renovations.”
Louis Moore, principal of BRCVPA, sent a letter to parents on Wednesday to address concerns “circulating in our community over the past few days.”
“To be clear, there are NO concrete plans to consolidate or close school sites,” Moore wrote.
“Our superintendent has assured us that decisions of this magnitude would not be made without the collaboration of BRCVPA families, alumni, stakeholders, neighbors and you,” Moore continued.
In a similar vein, school district officials say the idea is just one of many "conceptual ideas" that will be assessed by a soon-to-hired outside consultant who will come up with official recommendations as part of a new district Facilities Master Plan.
“Ultimately the Facilities Master Plan created by the third party will determine those formal recommendations,” spokesman Alex Stubbs said. “The process also includes a community input period which we have not reached yet.”
School Board member Mike Gaudet, who has long pushed for a Facilities Master Plan, credited the three-in-one-school idea as “out-of-the-box thinking,” but said it would need in-depth inquiry before receiving serious consideration.
“That was one idea out of a bunch of ideas,” Gaudet said. “No one is going down that path anytime soon.”
The 13-page report was prepared by Monique Scott-Spaulding, administrative director of facilities, based on feedback from task force members given during sessions held Feb. 10, 18 and 24. Based on that feedback, Scott-Spaulding came up with eight guiding principles and eight specific recommendations.
Scott-Spaulding, however, acknowledged that the task force did not formally sign off on the contents of her report before she gave it to the board.
“No formal motion or vote was taken,” Scott-Spaulding said.
All three schools are located within a mile of each other. All three have A letter grades from the state for their academics.
The schools on Oct. 1 collectively had 1,393 students: 444 at BRCVPA, 439 at WHAM and 510 at FLAIM.
Liz Smith, chief strategy officer with Baton Rouge Alliance for Students, was a member of the task force. She said she doesn’t recall the three-in-one school proposal, but said she was able to attend only one meeting.
“They asked us to split into small groups and come up with recommendations for individual school sites, which is overwhelming because there are more than 80 school sites,” Smith said.
She said her group opted instead to focus on the big picture, thinking about what values and priorities should drive the development of a master plan.
“It’s important that we go through this with the end in mind,” Smith said.
She expressed hope that the task force will reconvene.
“I feel like there is more to do here,” Smith said.
Marcus Williams, a local architect who has worked with the school system for years, sat on the task force and participated in the March 3 presentation to the board. He said the idea to put multiple schools on one campus came up as the task force was thinking about ways to spend taxpayer dollars more efficiently. He recalled only two schools, BRCVPA and WHAM, being discussed at the time to put on one site.
Matt Diez, a parent and longtime BR FLAIM advocate, said the parents he's communicated with are divided between ones happy the school system is considering facility upgrades for BR FLAIM and ones like him who worry that they can't count on the promises of a superintendent. Diez said dealt with four superintendents who've proposed major changes to the program.
"For those of us with long memories, the word we use is apprehensive," Diez said.
Diez said BR FLAIM's campus — formerly Valley Park Junior High — lacks bathrooms appropriate for young children, windows in classrooms to bring in natural light and an elevator for disabled students to go to second floor. Also, its parking lot is in disrepair and there's ample space to grow the program but only if it's renovated.
"If we could get those things done, we could stay at Valley Park another 20 years," Diez said.
Scott-Spaulding offered several factors led to the three-in-one proposal presented March 3: need for new and larger facilities; desire to increase enrollment at A schools in the district; long carpool lines at each school currently; and desire to further stretch limited school construction funding.
Another factor, she said, is “joint use spaces reduce costs.”
Williams hit that idea during the March 3 board meeting. He said you could save money by having common areas such as gyms and cafeterias serving multiple schools.
It’s an approach others have embraced.
In 2012, the Central Community school district, north of Baton Rouge, spent about $46 million on a 233,000-square-foot complex big enough for two schools, Central Intermediate and Central Middle. Today those two schools educate nearly 2,200 children. And there’s room on that 88-acre property to build a third school if needed.
East Baton Rouge school officials have not released an official cost estimate for the three-in-one school proposal, but said it could be done for less than $90 million. Scott-Spaulding said that figure is based on an initial estimate prepared by a local architect.