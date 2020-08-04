The annual welcoming for freshmen moving into Southern University was a little different this year. Make that a lot different.

Missing was the marching band playing, the smell of barbecue wafting and the sight of strong football players lugging new students’ stuff up to their dormitory rooms to kick off their college journey on move-in day. Instead, a staggered stream of freshmen had only two outside helpers during Tuesday’s move-in day and they had to settle in within two hours.

It marked the first time students have been on campus since mid-March when Southern, like many other colleges, sent students home as coronavirus cases surged, prompting the governor to issue a stay-at-home order.

“We’ve been preparing since this spring,” said the school’s President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton. "We've missed students on campus since we had to convert totally to online.”

Least popular option among Southern University students for the fall? 'Engaging face-to-face' The chancellor of Southern University said Tuesday most students are gravitating toward online classes or a combination of online and in-perso…

Still, students will have to adjust to the logistics of balancing social distancing and being on a college campus.

A mask-wearing image of the school’s mascot with the words “Mask Up Jaguar Nation” lined the top of a bullet-pointed list of dos and don’ts for students living on campus and while moving into dorms.

They include mandatory face-coverings anywhere on campus, including outside, moving in and throughout their time at school while in common areas. Students also won’t be allowed to let in visitors into the dorms, and the list also reminds students of taking well-known public health measures, such as frequent hand washing and other social distancing practices.

Students living on campus will also have to be in their rooms by midnight.

Despite the added measures and list of rules students will have to follow on campus, the school expected more than 1,000 incoming freshmen to move in this fall, about 200 more than last year, Belton said, crediting a rising interest in historically black colleges for the enrollment increase.

Southern plans to offer three options for classes: in-person, fully digital or a combination of the two. Many students are gravitating toward online classes or the so-called “hybrid” option.

Among them are Taliyah Brown, an 18-year-old from Dallas, who moved into S.V. Totty Hall on Tuesday and plans to study biology with the goal of going into sports medicine.

As a first-year student, Brown said she still wants the experience of in-person classes to connect with professors and her peers, but also wants to reduce the amount of time she’s out.

"I'll be cautious with a mask and stay sanitized," she said.

Tracie Abraham, Southern’s director of residential life and housing, said she is hopeful the amount of publicity the school has generated for social distancing and the seriousness of the coronavirus-borne illness, COVID-19, has sunk in for students.

"I'm excited to see the kids back, but I'm a little nervous about the process and how our college students will take COVID seriously," she said, pointing out a group of three students walking together with their masks down.

Students who violate social distancing rules could face academic penalties, including a trip to their deans’ offices and other academic sanctions. Belton said the enforcement, if needed, is more geared to educate students and correct their actions.

"We need to be good neighbors and good stewards,” Abraham said. “If we all do that, we can all stay safe."