Public school superintendents on Tuesday will start getting "simulated" test results from math, English and other exams after Louisiana won permission to shelve annual letter grades because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The issue was discussed Monday by the Superintendents Advisory Council, which advises the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

School leaders typically get a letter grade for each school and school district, which is largely based on how students fared on the LEAP 2025 given last spring.

But this time superintendents will only get school performance scores, with several caveats, aimed at showing how students performed on the tests.

The test scores plummeted in virtually all 69 school districts, which means public school letter grade would have too.

"We have work to do," state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told local school leaders.

Superintendents will be given scores for their schools and districts during 10-minute calls Tuesday and Wednesday, said Thomas Lambert, assistant superintendent for the office of assessment, accountability and analytics in the state Department of Education.

"It is an unofficial calculation," Lambert said.

He said the results are "really just for information and planning purposes" rather than the traditional rollout, which usually sparks statewide scrutiny and which can also result in sanctions for low-performing schools and districts.

One change that could drive up scores, and make schools look better than they are, is the fact some graduation requirements were waived because of the pandemic.

A higher than normal number of students also opted not to take the LEAP tests, which can distort the results.

"While changes in performance might represent real changes in student results over time, they are also impacted by distortions in data that were particular to the 2020-2021 school year," according to a department power point.

BESE voted on Oct. 12 to seek a federal waiver to shelve annual letter grades.

The U. S. Department of Education later approved that request, making Louisiana one of 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to get a waiver for the 2020-21 school year.

Brumley said the combination of some students relying on distance learning, a drop in scores for younger students and bigger drops in math than English all contributed to lower overall scores.

He said what did not get enough attention is that, compared to other states, Louisiana "weathered the storm rather well" compared to other states grappling with pandemic-related upheaval.

However, public school students here have struggled with achievement for generations, meaning the state starts behind most of the rest of the nation on key classroom metrics.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.