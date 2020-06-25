The state Department of Education on Thursday released guidelines for public schools to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is set to discuss the recommendations with reporters at 2:30 p.m.
Brumley is also scheduled to appear before the Senate Education Committee on Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss school reopenings.
State and local education leaders are grappling with a wide range of thorny issues for the start of the 2020-21 school year, including whether students will be required to wear face masks, how to transport students on school buses and other social distancing challenges.
The guidelines are coming out three days after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana would remain in Phase 2 of its economic re-start because of rising cases of the virus, especially in Acadiana.
Brumley said earlier that the guidelines are meant to be minimum health steps local schools need to take to safely resume classes.
He said local officials will have ample flexibility to set policies that meet the needs of their school districts.
