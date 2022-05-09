The first board chairman of the Southern University System, Lionel Johnson Sr., has died, leaving his legacy as a community leader and integral part in the growth of the system. He was 82.
Johnson was an alumnus of Southern University and A&M College, and appointed by then-Gov. Edwin Edwards as chairman of the Southern University System upon its inception in 1974. He died April 28, the university said Monday.
“The Southern University System family extends our condolences and prayers to Rev. Johnson’s family, former colleagues, and others who knew him well,” said Ray Belton, president-chancellor of Southern University System. “Rev. Johnson’s service to our institutions was part of a great trajectory, forming Southern into the first system of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the nation."
After holding the position as chairman for 10 years, Johnson moved on from the role to serve 28 years as chief administrative deputy of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson was an English teacher for eight years in East Feliciana Parish and a pastor for over 36 years across three churches in Plaquemine, St. Gabriel and Sunshine.
Johnson will lie in state on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church in St. Gabriel and on Saturday at First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in St. Gabriel from 8-10:00 a.m.
The funeral will begin shortly after at 10 a.m, with burial at the Heavenly Gates Mausoleum in Baton Rouge.
"He was the epitome of a servant-leader, not only for Southern, but also for his community." Belton said. "While his physical presence will be missed by many, his contributions will live on through countless more for years to come."