Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”
It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as she walked across the football field while the announcer read off the senior’s achievements: a color guard captain, cake decorator at Great American Cookies and a member of both Griffin’s Got Pride and the Thespian Society. The crowd applauded.
Williams, a transgender teenager in a small Ascension Parish town, said she felt empowered walking across the field that day. Her high school experience has been far from easy, and she’s put up with bullying and transphobic comments from students and parents for years. But there she was — the first trans person in the parish to make homecoming court, she said her principal told her.
“To be that first person to kind of like break the norms — because I feel like homecoming court has very deep roots in Southern culture, which is usually transphobic — for me personally, it was an ‘f you’ moment. Like f you to all the haters,” Williams told Gambit this week.
At Dutchtown, each school organization nominates two seniors for homecoming court who participated in their group all four years. The color guard nominated her and another student, and then 10th-12th grade students voted to determine the 18 members of the court.
Williams said originally administrators weren’t sure if she’d be eligible for the court, but ultimately determined it’d be OK. Still, she wasn’t expecting to win the vote. Her campaign amounted to a Snapchat post where she talked about being in AP and honors classes and a member of the color guard. Her slogan? “17 years of slaying.”
When the school announced the court, they began calling out the names in alphabetical order. Williams said she wasn’t even paying attention, convinced they wouldn’t call her name.
When they did, Williams said it took a second to register what was happening. Only when she was walking to the library, where the court was to report following the announcement, did it hit her.
“I started sobbing because I was so surprised,” she said. “To think that there were only 18 girls on the court, and I was in the top 18 out of the 50+ people who were voted on … I was like, ‘Oh wow, people want me.’”
But Williams’ story wasn’t exactly the feel good, “the kids are alright” moment it might appear at first glance. As is the case for most trans kids in America these days, the wins are hard fought.
Although her peers were the ones who voted her on to the court, Williams says her experience was anything but typical of other court members. After the announcements, administrators called her to the principal’s office, congratulated her and walked through the steps they were going to take to make the homecoming game safe for her, she said.
“They were just saying like, just be prepared in case they boo for my name,” Williams said. “Be prepared if people say things, if people post on Facebook or anything, just don't worry about it. We'll handle it. That type of stuff."
The following week, she said Dutchtown High Principal Matt Monceaux called her back into his office. She said he told her the school had received two complaints from parents about her using the women’s restroom, which she had been doing for years. According to Williams, Monceaux advised her to use staff restrooms instead.
Monceaux declined to answer specific questions regarding Williams’ homecoming court experience but told Gambit in an email that "Dutchtown High School had another successful homecoming this year celebrating all of our Homecoming Court members and culminating in a Griffins win on the gridiron.”
When it came to the walk down the field itself, traditionally, two senior football players walk each member of the homecoming court down the field at the pep rally. But Williams said only one was willing to do so. Instead, that player and the senior class president, a friend of hers, escorted her.
“They had to break tradition for me because other people were making a big deal out of it,” she said.
The next day trans rights activist Erin Reed heard about Williams being on Dutchtown’s homecoming court and shared it on Twitter. More than 6,000 accounts liked the post.
Dutchtown HS in Louisiana has nominated an openly transgender girl to homecoming court! She got so many cheers!I've spoken with Aria and she has given permission to post.Being from Louisiana, this feels so big - trans people are everywhere. We belong.Congratulations Aria! pic.twitter.com/qOhgQz8XVg— Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) October 14, 2022
“I lived in this area and it makes me want to cry seeing someone trans celebrated there,” Reed tweeted.
At a time when trans youth are under assault physically and politically, Reed’s post understandably struck a positive chord with many on social media, though it clearly isn’t neatly so.
Williams knows all too well that with publicity can also come backlash. But said she wants people to see that, even amid a hostile climate where legislatures are passing anti-LGBTQ bills, there are “small wins” happening for queer people in the South. While not all of her classmates support her, many do, she said.
“I just want to be like, OK, cool, you guys, it's not all that bad,” Williams said. “It's bad, but it's not all bad.”
But, she added, “it's the small wins that count."