After weeks of watching from afar, schools in the Baton Rouge region are starting to feel just a slight impact now of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Blame Mardi Gras.

This is a time of parading and revelry, but also skiing, cruises and foreign travel. Students who decided to use their vacation to visit Italy returned, in some cases, to a rude awakening.

At least four Baton Rouge private schools this week ordered students who spent last week on the Italian peninsula were ordered to stay at home and avoid school for two weeks. So far, at least 23 students have been affected.

St. Joseph’s Academy was the first to make this decision, when it sent home 15 students who recently returned from a school-sponsored trip to Italy. That decision prompted three other schools — Catholic High, Episcopal High and St. Thomas More Elementary — to do the same with a total of eight more students.

None of the 23 students are sick or have reported any symptoms of coronavirus. They are all expected to keep up with their schoolwork remotely via technology; school leaders are promising to help them keep up.

On Tuesday, there were still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana.

Lisa Harvey, principal of Catholic High, said three students at her school are spending two weeks at home; two are siblings of St. Joseph’s Academy students, while the third went to Italy on a family trip.

“We really try to evaluate what’s in the best interest, not just of the very, very few students we have that were affected by this, but the larger community,” Harvey said.

Italy is one of four countries, along with China, Iran and South Korea, that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is directing Americans to avoid all non-essential travel to due to widespread and ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19. Italy is the most recent member of that club, joining the Level 3 warning list on Friday, the last day of Mardi Gras break from some local schools.

Having the students stay at home for 14 days is consistent with CDC guidance about how long before people who were potentially exposed to coronavirus are safe to interact with others again.

The decision to send students home for that period of time, however, was the schools’ alone.

Melanie Palmisano, school superintendent for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, said she’s not aware of any other Catholic schools making that same call, but said they have autonomy to do so if needed.

“Any school is going to take whatever steps they need to do to ensure safety,” Palmisano said.

Catherine Domenic has two sons, one at Catholic High and one at St. Thomas More, who are marooned at home. They can’t return to school until Monday, March 16. She’s worried her sons will fall behind.

“They’re not self-teachers. I can’t teach them,” Domenic said. “I have no idea what their curriculum is.”

The family’s week-long trip to Rome passed without incident. Domenic said she noticed growing anxiety about coronavirus, but the biggest concern was in the northern part of Italy. The family was medically screened by Italian authorities as they arrived and as they left.

On Monday, her younger son went to school at St. Thomas More without incident and her older son was preparing to return to school Tuesday at Catholic High. But Tuesday morning, they were told to stay home for two weeks. She said she was told that St. Joseph’s Academy’s decision to send its 15 students home changed things.

“Yesterday, it was fine,” Domenic said. “The news story ran and now it’s not.”

Domenic said she feels like her kids are being singled out when students at both schools traveled widely last week, often through the same airports she passed through.

“Every single family I know traveled last week,” she said.

The Advocate on Tuesday contacted school districts throughout the Capital region. None reported sending any students home or being aware of any students returning from Italy or other Level 3 countries.

Students field trips are also being scrutinized anew to make sure they steer clear of problem locales, though again none were apparently in need of changing at present.

“I might have some employees having to change their (vacation) plans,” joked Livingston Parish Superintendent Joe Murphy.

If an outbreak occurs in a Louisiana community, local schools leaders should consider temporarily closing schools, the state Department of Education advised Tuesday, provided the districts consult first with medical experts and local government leaders. It's a move that schools in states like Washington, where six people had died from coronavirus as of Tuesday, are already taking.

The advisory is part of a list of frequently asked questions that Louisiana Superintendent of Education John White included in a message sent to school district leaders.

The advisory spells out how officials will learn of any confirmed cases, how individuals can be tested and what can be done to protect students and adults. School leaders are also being advised to keep buildings clean, including handrails, sinks and drinking fountains, dispensers, desks and bathrooms.

Local schools are generally already on the case.

For instance, in Iberville Parish, in addition to thorough cleanings, school custodians increasingly use sanitation devices that cloud school rooms and buses with disinfectants similar to a fog machine.

“That’s a measure we have in place should the need arise,” said District Superintendent Arthur M. Joffrion, Jr.

Several districts have started or are preparing social media campaigns to spread information to school employees and parents alike. Drawing on CDC guidance for schools, they urge washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching face, covering coughs and avoiding those already sick and staying home when sick yourself. It’s similar to what schools do to try to prevent the seasonal flu.

"We are in no way in a panic mode at all," Joffrion said. "We just want to make sure we're educated and we're sharing the information we have and we're doing what we can to prevent. That's always the best option."

