High school seniors from South Louisiana received 26 of the 28 Louisiana scholarships announced Monday as part of the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

These latest Louisiana winners are the last coming from the class of 2021. They join 113 winners in the state who were announced in April, May and June.

About 7,500 students nationwide have won National Merit Scholarships this year worth almost $30 million.

The overall number of scholarship winners in Louisiana announced this year, 143, is down from the 163 scholarship winners last year.

The scholarships announced Monday range from $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. They are being paid for by the colleges and universities these students plan to attend this fall.

Some scholarships, previously announced, are also funded by corporations as well as by the National Merit scholarship program itself.

All 26 south Louisiana winners announced Monday are from Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans metro areas. The two latest north Louisiana winners are Ann Ding of West Monroe, West Monroe High, and Patrick T. Simon of Shreveport, Captain Shreve High in Shreveport.

The school in Louisiana with the most National Merit scholarship recipients this past year is Baton Rouge Magnet High with 11. Ben Franklin High in New Orleans, Caddo Parish Magnet High in Shreveport and Jesuit High in New Orleans all had 10 each.

Across the state, 23 high schools this year had two or more scholarship winners. The newest winners announced Monday are below. You can see the winners of previous rounds here and here.

ACADIANA AREA

Lafayette High: Anna K. Montgomery and Hamood G. Qureshi, both of Lafayette.

St. Thomas More Catholic High in Lafayette: Matthew K. Gower of Lafayette.

BATON ROUGE AREA

Baton Rouge Magnet High: Camille A. Gildersleeve and Olivia N. Smith, all of Baton Rouge.

Episcopal High in Baton Rouge: Gregory F. Field and Marshall H. Pentes, both of Baton Rouge, and Elaine M. Gboloo of Prairieville.

NEW ORLEANS AREA

Ben Franklin High in New Orleans: Zoe K. Marquis and Katherine M. Weaver, both of New Orleans.

Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies in Metairie: Alexis R. Couret of Kenner and Kiet Thai of Metairie.

Jesuit High in New Orleans: Michael D. Daly and Andrew C. McNeil, both of New Orleans, and Ian H. Reily of Metairie.

Mandeville High: Mitchell A. Domangue of Mandeville and Raedan D. Stephens of Covington.

Mt. Carmel Academy in New Orleans: Danna F. Masri of Metairie and Abigail R. Nolan of Belle Chasse.

Thomas Jefferson High School in Gretna: Cole J. Collins and Jace C. Collins, both of Marrero

Other winners: Axel P. Henderson of Folsom, St. Paul’s School in Covington; Hermione P. Lam of Marrero, Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy in Harvey; Michael R. Lemmler of Mandeville, Lakeshore High in Mandeville; Niccolo J. Turillo of New Orleans, Lusher Charter School in New Orleans; and Jalen P. Xia of Gretna, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches.