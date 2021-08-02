State officials are about to unveil the first snapshot of student achievement during the coronavirus pandemic amid forecasts that key test scores will drop sharply.

"I believe the disruption we had with COVID, particularly the distance learning, was not nearly as effective and beneficial for student learning as in-person learning," said Jim Garvey, a Metairie attorney and the longest serving member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The exams are called LEAP 2025 and measure what students know about math, English, science and social studies.

Students in grades 3-12 took the tests in April and May.

The results are scheduled to be announced Wednesday.

BESE members are to get briefed by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley ahead of the public announcement.

But there is a widespread assumption that, like many schools across the nation, the pandemic has triggered a major learning loss in Louisiana that began in March, 2020 when classrooms closed nine weeks ahead of schedule in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak.

"For me it is hard to imagine we didn't fall over the past year," said Barry Erwin, president of the Council for a Better Louisiana and a veteran of more than two decades of tracking public school operations.

Brigitte Nieland, government affairs director for the advocacy group Stand For Children, made the same point.

"There was just too much time lost in the classroom," Nieland said. "I don't know how the scores could have survived not dropping."

Around 75% of students were in classrooms at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The tests were cancelled last year by Gov. John Bel Edwards. But even in the 2019 test cycle, well before the pandemic, students were struggling to reach Louisiana's latest goal for academic achievement.

Results of the exams fall into one of five categories: Advanced, mastery, basic, approaching basic and unsatisfactory.

Students will have to average mastery for a school to achieve an A-rating by 2025.

In 2019 a total of 34% of students in grades 3-8 reached mastery, up 1 percentage point over 2018.

The pandemic not only turned traditional instruction upside down.

It forced schools to suddenly have to rely on distance learning to keep students afloat in a state where two-thirds of students live in low-income families.

Access to computers and tablets and reliable internet access were among a host of problems that appeared overnight.

Garvey said he expects scores in Louisiana and other states to drop. "That is why we are putting so much money into summer school next year and next year and next year," Garvey said.

Nearly 200,000 students turned out for summer school this year, up to four times the normal attendance. Those classes were and will be a big focus of the $4 billion in federal stimulus dollars sent to Louisiana.

The Texas Education Agency reported last month that spring testing showed students in grades 3-8 failing to meet grade level expectations increased across nearly all subject areas and grade levels.

Math scores showed the biggest drop, the agency said, and districts with a higher percentage of students learning virtually showed bigger declines.

A report by McKinsey & Company said, at the end of the 2020-21 school year, students on average were five months behind in math and four months behind in reading.

In a statement Brumley said, "There is no denying that the catastrophic hurricanes and global pandemic impacted our LEAP scores."

"Louisiana truly faced extraordinary obstacles in the classroom."

"Nonetheless, Louisiana students, teachers, administrators and parents showed unwavering resiliency every single day," Brumley added. "That is what makes Louisiana what it is," he said. "We don't run from adversity. We face it head on together."

Kelli Bottger, director of political strategy for the American Federation For Children, said her visits to schools in recent weeks has allowed her to see data that spells out how some students are suffering academically.

Bottger said students have lost around three to four months of instruction because of the upheaval in schools for the past two years.

"It was a pandemic," she said. "I would be shocked if it was pretty," she said of the upcoming LEAP results.

Belinda Davis, a BESE member who lives in Baton Rouge, has said she is concerned that schools will suffer because students who opted out of the tests due to safety concerns will get zeroes on their tests.

The state Department of Education said last week participation rates for children in grades 3-8 was 98.5% and 93.4% for students in grades 9-12.

LEAP scores are usually linked to letter grades given to public schools and districts.

BESE has not decided whether grades will be issued this year, in part because of concerns that a big drop in test scores will translate into bad marks statewide.

The state has already made several allowances for the pandemic.

A 2020 state law bans using the scores to help evaluate teachers. Another law prohibits using the results to determine whether fourth- and eighth-graders advance.