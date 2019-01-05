While most teachers locked up their classrooms over winter break, Rod Spilling kept his open.

Class turned into “multimedia camp.” A dozen students, all teenagers, all agreed to come back to school over the holidays, three days a week for three weeks in a row.

They are among more than 100 students who attend Greater Baton Rouge Hope Academy, a private school that caters to students with disabilities ranging from ADHD to Down syndrome. Spilling has taught here since 2013 and has helped lead a shift towards greater use of technology throughout the school.

The first holiday camp was held about a year ago and they’ve proved popular with parents trying to keep their at-times challenging children occupied. While many teachers are busy during breaks from school, Spilling said he enjoys the camps and is happy to stay and run them.

With Spilling’s help, students pick their camp projects based on their passions and complete them at their own pace. It’s a meant to be fun, a contrast to the more task-driven regular school days.

“We noticed over the years that a lot of the kids had many more interests than just what we were doing in the classroom,” Spilling said.

The wide range of those interests becomes clear right when you walk into his room, a former weight room located next to the school gym.

“I’m working on a spinosaurus aegypticus,” said Noah Wilks, 13, as he traces a spiny-backed dinosaur on a large screen, using a program called ibisPaint.

Nearby, Kaeden Esser, 12, is employing Adobe Photoshop to stretch a portrait of Hillary Clinton around like it’s taffy.

“I like to make people’s faces all funny,” Esser said. “I got a whole billboard over there of Thomas Jefferson. I’d like to make one of Donald Trump,” then looking back at his distorted take on Hillary Clinton, “It looks like my hamster.”

Spilling said Esser started by distorting his own face.

“The first thing we all do when we learn Photoshop is to make distorted images of our friends or famous people that we know,” he said.

In a corner, Will Johannessen, 18, is wearing headphones, tinkering with GarageBand, a music recording program. Johannesen, who has Downs syndrome, made the news last year when he brought home several medals in swimming at the 2018 Special Olympics held in July.

But in Mr. Spilling’s room, he’s cranking out electronic dance music. He’s completed 13 songs since the camp started and says he’s laid down 59 tracks over the past year. His album covers are also on display in the room. He’s tried out multiple DJ handles along the way, from “Big Dog,” “Blue Will” to “DJ Wilda Cool.”

“I love to sing and make music,” he said. “Singing and music is my passion.”

Spilling said Johannessen has been coming to camp every day.

"We don’t get to do music for Will’s class at all,” he explained. “So what he wants to do is come in and make as much music as he can and learn how to make CDs, stuff we wouldn’t normally cover in class.”

The kids work on their own, but they also mix it up with each other, a rarity for some of them.

Kaylee Pellette, 16, comes in part to indulge her love of cats. She shows off rings with cats ears that she printed on one of Spilling’s two 3-D printers. She has a collection of cat ears that she wears and volunteers regularly at Cat Haven.

But she also just enjoys coming to hang out, particularly with her friend Emily: “We just play music and dance.”

Spilling said these teenagers don’t always make friends easily and they’ve come to relish camp time.

“I didn’t realize how powerful just the socialization would be,” Spilling said.

He said he’s heard from several parents who tell him that their children are eager to go to camp and act much happier when they come home each day.

Alana Bonacorso, 14, busies herself with Tinkercad, an architectural design program, designing the bookcases for a house she’s created. So what would she do if she wasn’t at camp?

“At home, being bored,” she said flatly.

Her favorite thing to do, she said, is to create inspirational posters. Her recent work is on the wall. One poster shows a series of desserts, accompanied by the words, “The best things in life are sweet.” Another shows a series of tranquil nature scenes along with the phrase, “Work Hard, Think Big.”

“I want to influence people around the world to do the things they love,” Bonacorso explained. “I want to make the world a better place. I want to see people happy. I want to make everyone happy.”

Before taking Spilling’s class, Bonacorso drew almost solely on paper, but has since become versed in graphic design technology. She credits him.

“He’s my inspiration. He got me into all this,” she said. “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t know what this was.”

“I do everything I can now to set (my students) up for future success,” Spilling said, whether it be as an illustrator or an engineer.

“A lot of these students have amazing potential,” he said.

To maximize that potential, Spilling is trying to branch out to learn more about coding and robotics. He's working closely with Nik Holton, the school’s computer science teacher and IT coordinator.

As the camp raced to conclusion, complete with a concluding pizza party, Spilling was shifting gears back to his regular teaching duties which begin Monday with the start of the spring semester.

“It’s all over on Friday,” Spilling told the class, prompting a few sighs. “But don’t worry. We’ll be back at Mardi Gras.”