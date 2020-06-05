In his first major appointment, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley on Friday named a top official of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system to serve as chief of staff for the state Department of Education.

Quentina Timoll was named to the post just ahead of Monday's start date for Brumley.

Timoll is assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, where she oversees the Innovation Network, which is aimed at helping the district's lowest-performing schools.

She began her career as an English teacher in Baton Rouge.

"As a former elementary school teacher, she understands the impact of decisions on the classroom," Brumley said in a statement.

"I'm confident she'll work diligently to manage an effective and efficient administration, keeping our students at the forefront of decisions," he said.

Timoll was one of five finalists to succeed East Baton Rouge Parish schools superintendent Warren Drake but did not make the cut when the list was narrowed to two last month.

She holds a bachelor's degree from LSU, masters degrees from the University of Louisiana at Monroe and Southern University and a doctorate from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.