The University of Louisiana System board on Thursday tapped Marcus Jones as the interim head of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches beginning on July 1 when Northwestern President Chris Maggio retires.
A Winnfield native, Jones graduated from Northwestern in 1988 with a degree in Business Administration emphasizing finance. He received a master’s degree in international trade, then received his juris doctorate from Southern University Law Center.
Jones is the UL System’s chief operating officer. Before going to the system level, Jones had been executive vice president of university and business affairs at Northwestern, where he handled international recruiting and study abroad programs.
He said students who study abroad have better grade point averages and are more likely to graduate with a degree. The UL System has partnerships with 30 universities around the world but mostly in France, Colombia and Mexico, placing about 580 students in study abroad programs each year.
Maggio became the interim leader and Northwestern’s president in 2017 when Jim Henderson moved from head of the college to president of the University of Louisiana System.
The UL System oversees 90,000 students in nine state universities, such as University of New Orleans and University of Louisiana Lafayette.