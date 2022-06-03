LSU and Southern University have long worked together on things like educating farmers on the latest science and youth development programs. But now the programs at Baton Rouge's two big universities will be working more closely on their teaching and research as well.
A new agreement between the two agricultural centers will allow them to cross-reference courses, said Orlando McMeans, dean of Southern's College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences.
"If there is a course that may not be offered at LSU but is offered at Southern, the student could take the class over at Southern and get full credit while not having to wait another year before they can take it," he said.
In areas where one university has particular expertise, the partnership will make it easier for students to learn from it, said Luke Laborde, LSU interim vice president for agriculture and dean of the College of Agriculture, said.
“They have an agricultural sciences department where we have substantial overlap but one thing that is particularly exciting to me is that they have a school for urban forestry and natural resources," Laborde said. "We have forestry within our school of renewable and natural resource, but we do very little in teaching with a focus on urban forestry.”
The schools already have an agricultural partnership, but it has mostly been limited to programs like extension services — which provide expertise to farmers — and consumer sciences, nutrition and food science and youth development programs. The collaboration will now extend into teaching and research, Laborde said.
"We’ve had some small faculty member interactions but we’re around less than 20 miles apart and I just see many more opportunities for us to expand that relationship," he said.
The goal, Laborde said, is for any student at either university to get what they need for the best college experience possible.
"Historically, for example, we have developed an agriculture law class that was open to students from both schools, but for Southern University students to participate they would actually have to get on the bus or get in the car and travel to the Baton Rouge campus," he said. "We haven’t been as successful as we would liked to have been in engaging students from the Southern University campus."
McMeans said the laws that created land grant universities and historically black colleges and universities envisioned Louisiana's institutions working closely together.
“I think it can be the template for 1890s and 1862s working together for the betterment of our students, our faculty and the collective community and citizenry," he said. "It’s more comprehensive than most.”
With plans already made to take advantage of several research and teaching opportunities between LSU and Southern, McMeans said he feels as if the possibilities for students seeking careers in the agriculture field have never been better.
“It is by far the best opportunity for people who want to work in a field that immediately and continuously impacts our daily way of life," he said. "It touches upon everything you do, there’s nothing you do that’s not in some way related to agriculture.”