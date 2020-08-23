desk stock file photo school

During a tour of the West Jefferson High School with coronavirus precautions it can be seen that each desk in the classroom has a grey or red sticker on the top corner in Harvey, La. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Each period, students will be asked to alternate their use of desks and to clean them off after each class. The school is scheduled to open on August 26. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER

The following schools have announced they are closing in advance of Hurricanes Marco and Laura.

Check school websites for more information.

East Baton Rouge

Click here to see what New Orleans area schools have announced closures.

School officials can email newstips@theadvocate.com if you have a closure to announce.

Don't miss a storm update this hurricane season. Sign up for breaking newsletters here. Follow our Hurricane Center Facebook page here.

Email Emma Discher at EDischer@TheAdvocate.com or follow her on Twitter, @EmmaDischer.

View comments