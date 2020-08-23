The following schools have announced they are closing in advance of Hurricanes Marco and Laura.

Check school websites for more information.

Louisiana braces for Laura, Marco: Here's how you should prepare for both storms this weekend Tropical storms Laura and Marco will likely make landfall in Louisiana as hurricanes within the next few days, which means it's time to make s…

East Baton Rouge

Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic schools: Closed Monday through Friday

Click here to see what New Orleans area schools have announced closures.

School officials can email newstips@theadvocate.com if you have a closure to announce.

Don't miss a storm update this hurricane season. Sign up for breaking newsletters here. Follow our Hurricane Center Facebook page here.